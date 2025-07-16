This Insane, Super Dangerous AGT Audition Will Weirdly Remind You of Your Labubu

You'll know exactly what we mean when you watch Duo Soma's audition from Season 20.

What if a Labubu auditioned for America's Got Talent? At the rate the creepy-cute creatures are gaining popularity, we wouldn't put it past them, but in the meantime, we'll have to use our imaginations. The popular doll characters (here's a quick explainer) come on everything from plush toys to collectibles, but the most popular are various sizes of keychains and bag charms, which is why you'll sometimes see the smiling monsters bumping on the hips or backs of teens after school.

Keep that context in mind when you watch the hilarious TikTok video comparing the Labubus to the aerial stunt pair Duo Soma, who Auditioned for Season 20 of America's Got Talent during Episode 4. The two Argentinians pulled off amazing feats of strength, coordination, balance, and most of all, trust, performing tricks atop a long pole suspended by a chain attached to the female performer's hair.

What made it even more impressive is that they are exes. The couple began working together eight years ago, and though they split romantically in 2020, they never gave up their dreams of performing, so they found a way to make it work. And yes, by the time she was spinning around by the hook on her hair, she kind of looked like a keychain, as a TikTok pointed out.

TikTok can't get enough of AGT's Duo Soma

"How did they even discover this was their talent" asked one deeply entertained commenter. "The kebab in the shop calling me after a night out," added another, giving their own interpretation of Duo Soma's performance. Hey, art is meant to be understood by the viewer!

None of the Judges quite made the connection to backpack charms at the time of the Audition, though they were suitably impressed. Well, except for Mel B., who wanted more showmanship and synchronicity to highlight the dangerous stunts.

Sofía Vergara told them, “That was amazing, I realy loved it!” while Howie Mandel praised their mutual trust, and Simon Cowell noted the difficulty of the moves they pulled off. With three Yes votes in their proverbial pockets, Duo Soma moved on.

