Drop: Blumhouse Thriller Sets Exclusive Peacock Streaming Premiere - When to Watch

Drop, the smartphone-based thriller from writer-director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), is officially headed for Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform announced that the film will begin streaming Friday, July 11.

Co-written by Landon and Chris Roach (Non-Stop, Truth or Dare?), the recent big screen team-up between Blumhouse and Universal Pictures stars Meghann Fahy (Sirens) as Violet, a single mother and psychologist specializing in survivors of abuse, who is looking to get back into the world of dating.

What begins as a regular dinner with Henry (Brandon Sklenar; It Ends With Us) suddenly turns into a waking nightmare when she begins received AirDropped messages instructing Violet to kill the man sitting across from her. If she doesn't comply, her son, Toby (newcomer Jacob Robinson), and little sister, Jen (Violett Beane; The Flash), will be murdered instead.

“I wanted to make a sort of throwback to '90s thrillers and even further back to Hitchcock and De Palma, but with this very modern conceit at the center of it,” Landon said in an official statement around release. “That was really appealing to me. This also felt like my chance to make a love letter to films like [Wes Craven's] Red Eye. That’s a movie I really love, and think is under-appreciated. It is such a tight, contained thriller.”

"Chris has this incredible gift as a director of finding the fun and the pure adrenaline rush in movies that are primarily designed to scare the hell out of you,” adds producer Jason Blum. “You are on the edge of your seat, or curled into a ball, terrified for what is coming, but you are also having a blast. Among his many talents, he is an expert in getting the tone right, and so was a perfect fit for Drop.”

When does Drop stream on Peacock? Drop will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock Friday, July 11.

Drop was executive-produced by Ron Lynch, while Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller served as producers.

