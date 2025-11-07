Where to Watch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The final chapter in the beloved British family saga is making its streaming premiere only on Peacock.

Through six TV seasons and three feature-length films, the trials and travails of the Crawley family cast a dramatically dignified spell over Downton Abbey fans. After almost 15 years, the stately British-history family saga achieved a properly satisfying conclusion with this year’s big-screen release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — and now the series’ critically-adored closing movie chapter is making its exclusive streaming premiere only on Peacock.

Packing oodles of intrigue and behind-the-scenes scheming beneath its refined and oh-so-civilized surface, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale brings the Crawleys and their time-honored traditions right to the perilous doorstep of more fast-paced modern times. With affairs now in the hands of Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), can the family face change in the sprawl of 1930s London while keeping its legacy together?

When does Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale stream on Peacock? The film is streaming right now on Peacock.

Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy), Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle), Daisy Parker (Sophie McShera), Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan), Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle), and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025). Photo: Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale brought the saga full-circle when it released in theaters on September 12, wowing fans and critics alike for its impeccable period-history production, stellar ensemble cast, and final-chapter story that turns an optimistic eye toward the Crawley family’s future while always paying warm regards to the past. Focus Features brought Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to Peacock on Friday, November 7 for its exclusive streaming debut… but that’s not all!

In addition to the third and final film in the Downtown Abbey movie trilogy, Peacock is also streaming the complete Downton Abbey collection — including all six seasons of the acclaimed television series, as well as the first two feature films, Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022). Also streaming is NBC’s Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale special — a one-hour look back at the entire series that features behind-the-scenes peeks, bonus content, and insights from fan-favorite cast members.

What is Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale about?

Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), Bertie Hexham (Harry Hadden-Paton), Cora Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern), Robert Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025). Photo: Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

A direct sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) and the final film in the Downton Abbey series, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale puts an appropriately trim and tidy bow on the beloved British drama with a story that ushers its leading family into rough-and-tumble modern times.

“The cinematic return of the global phenomenon follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s,” the movie’s synopsis teases. “When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.”

Directed by Simon Curtis and featuring a sprawling cast that includes returning favorites as well as new faces, Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale is based on Carnival Films’ Emmy-winning television series and stars Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Jim Carter (Charles Carson), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Talbot), Paul Giamatti (Harold Levinson), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey), and more.

Experience the entire Downton Abbey series on Peacock, and stream Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale right here as of Friday, November 7.

