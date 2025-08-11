NBC Is Airing a New Downton Abbey Special Celebrating The 3rd & Final Movie (DETAILS)

The Downton Abbey cast is honoring the 15-year legacy of a series that redefined primetime period dramas.

Downton Abbey fans, prepare to raise a glass. NBC is inviting viewers back to Highclere Castle for one last lavish gathering with Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, a new primetime special honoring the iconic drama's final chapter.

As the September 12 premiere of Downton Abbey: The Final Chapter approaches, NBC's special promises a heartfelt send-off filled with cast reunions, behind-the-scenes memories, and a fitting toast to the Crawleys and their loyal staff. For more than a decade, Downton Abbey has charmed audiences with its blend of gripping drama, sumptuous period detail, and unforgettable characters. Now, the beloved ensemble is reunited to reflect on the whirlwind journey.

Read on for everything you need to know about NBC's new special, a must-watch for all Downton Abbey fans.

Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale is a one-hour special on NBC

Filmed at London’s famed Savoy Hotel, NBC's one-hour telecast of Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale will feature conversations among the beloved cast of the third and final Downton Abbey film as they share their personal memories and never-before-told secrets from the franchise’s 15-year tenure.

The special also promises a world-exclusive scene from Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale ahead of the September 12 theatrical release, so true fans won't want to miss it.

"I'm honored to invite you to tea with our entire Downton family. It'll be a night of memories, surprises, and lots of laughter..." Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery teases in NBC's promo for the special. "So join us as we celebrate the grand finale."

When does the Downton Abbey NBC special air? Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale will air on Wednesday, September 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. If you miss the broadcast, the special will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Stars appearing in Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale will features appearances from various cast members across the Downton Abbey franchise, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, and Penelope Wilton.

The special will also feature pop-ins from production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, and composer John Lunn, who will illuminate viewers on how they brought the inner and outer workings of Highclere Castle to life.

Where to watch NBC's Downton Abbey special after it airs on TV

You can watch Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale the day after it airs on Peacock, the perfect place for a Downton Abbey marathon ahead of the highly anticipated final installment. Beginning September 1, fans will also be able to stream all six seasons of Downton Abbey, as well as the first two films Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era.