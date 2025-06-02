The 'Downton Abbey' Cast And Kelly Play 'Sip It And Spill It'

Here's everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated third Downton Abbey film.

What to Know About Downton Abbey 3, a.k.a Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

"Everything has led to this," indeed.

The first trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has dropped, giving fans everywhere hints of what to expect when the film premieres Friday, September 12.

The teaser trailer is light on details but full of intriguing teases, and that's more than enough for fans of the acclaimed British drama series. The movie will be set in 1930, and according to the film's official description, change is coming for the Crawleys:

"DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter," reads the press release.

Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy), Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle), Daisy Parker (Sophie McShera), Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan), Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle), and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) in Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025). Photo: Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

Check out the trailer for yourself, and see if you can spot any clues to the movie's plot:

The movie will mark the final chapter in the Downton Abbey saga. Two movies followed the TV series, one in 2019 and another in 2022. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is the third film.

Downton Abbey 3 is coming—here's what to know

Directed by Simon Curtis and brought to life by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, the film features a familiar cast, including Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley, and Douglas Reith, among others.

Acclaimed actress — and fan favorite — Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed the Crawley family matriarch Lady Violet until the character's death in 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era, passed away in 2024. But according to Michelle Dockery, the cast and crew kept Smith's spirit alive during filming — and in a way, the movie is a tribute to her.

Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) in Season 6 of Downton Abbey. Photo: Nick Briggs

"For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It's a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film," Dockery told Collider in January.

"This time around, I think we really relished every minute [of filming]," she continued. "It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it's emotional but just such a happy place to be. It's always been a very happy place to be and a wonderful thing to be part of for the last 15 years."

Mark your calendars, Downton fans — September 12 will be here before you know it.