The Heartbreaking Story of Dorothy's Slippers in Wicked: For Good (DETAILS)

The familiar shoes are a pivotal part of Wicked: For Good, in theaters now.

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!

It's safe to say one of the most heartbreaking moments in Wicked: For Good involves Nessarose's (Marissa Bode) silver slippers, which later become Dorothy's iconic footwear.

Fans remember from the first Wicked film that Nessarose's slippers are originally a gift from her father, the governor (Andy Nyman). The shoes are then used in a pivotal scene in the second film, Wicked: For Good, where Nessarose is given the ability to fly via a levitation spell from her sister, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). However, the story of the slippers quickly becomes tragic.

Later, to lure Elphaba out of hiding from the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and his guards, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) creates a cyclone to kill Nessarose, who by that point, is calling herself the Wicked Witch of the East. This causes Dorothy's house to land on Nessarose, killing her in the process.

It's at that point when Glinda (Ariana Grande) gifts Dorothy Nesasrose's silver slippers and sends Dorothy off on her own path to see the Wizard. Meanwhile, Elphaba directs the flying monkeys to find Dorothy and retrieve the shoes to honor her late sister.

Why are Dorothy's (a.k.a Nessarose's) slippers silver in Wicked: For Good?

To put it simply, Dorothy's slippers are silver in Wicked: For Good because they are silver in both the 2003 Broadway musical and in the original 1900 book, L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, on which the musical is based. So, Wicked: For Good stays faithful to its source material.

The slippers do change colors, however, thanks to some creative lighting choices in one pivotal Wicked: For Good scene. It happens as Elphie's levitation spell on Nessarose becomes more powerful. To visualize this, the room becomes blanketed in red lighting. Eventually, Nessarose's shoes look like they're glowing red from within.

In an October 2025 interview with Variety, Wicked: For Good's cinematographer, Alice Brooks, revealed the production team chose that color to reflect the sisters' decision to make the "wrong" choice in that moment.

"They get hotter and hotter, and that red became our most vibrant red," Brooks explained.