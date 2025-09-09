Donna Farizan Is Leaving the TODAY Show: "The Time Has Come to Start..."

Viewers watched a bittersweet goodbye during the September 8 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

During the episode, longtime TODAY with Jenna & Friends contributor and correspondent Donna Farizan— who started her TODAY career as an intern 12 years ago — announced her departure from the show while paying tribute to the cast, crew, and fans who made her journey so special.

Seated alongside Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, Farizan was all smiles as she looked into the cameras for one of the last times of her career.

"Donna, of all the things we love about you, we love that you're always up for an adventure, and you do have some news for us, don't you?" Guthrie said.

"A year ago, I launched a series called Own Your Power, where I challenged myself to speak my truth," she began. "And now, after 12 years with TODAY, I'm challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show to see what new and exciting opportunities await me professionally."

The 32-year-old revealed she had written a letter to herself — and in a separate pre-taped segment, Farizan read from that very letter.

"Dear Donna, the time has come to start my next chapter," she read. "The unknown can be scary, but it's also exhilarating, so let's embrace it. Since I started college and had my heart set on television, I didn't know where the road would lead, but I knew to follow my curiosity and spark. I created a path that taught me lessons that expanded my growth as a human being."

Clips from her TODAY career were shown on screen as she continued reading.

"Everywhere I turn surrounding the perimeter of 30 Rock, I'm reminded of ways in which I've pushed myself outside of my comfort zone," Farizan continued. "Now it's time to do that again. Because that's how you grow — and I yearn to grow."

Donna Farizan gives shout-outs to TODAY legends in her goodbye letter

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford appear on the Today Show Season 68 on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Farizan's 12 years as a contributor to TODAY's fourth hour meant she had the privilege of learning from some of the biggest stars in the show's history — an opportunity for which she is immensely grateful.

"Gratitude is what keeps all of this going — the momentum to innovate, go outside my comfort zone, spread joy, and add value to someone's day," her letter continued. "The world of TV and content can sometimes feel overwhelming because there is no roadmap, but I am so grateful to have gone to the school of Kathie Lee Gifford, the school of Hoda Kotb, and the school of Jenna Bush Hager."

"Because now, it's time for me, Donna Farizan, to create my own map."

Fans can follow along with the next steps in Farizan's journey by following her on social media here.

