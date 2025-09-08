Domhnall Gleeson on Ned's Chemical Peel & More of His Favorite Moments on The Paper

The actor shares the most embarrassing Ned Sampson he loved to play in Season 1 of the Peacock comedy.

Over the 10 episodes of The Paper, Peacock's new comedy set in The Office universe, audiences get to know Ned Sampson, the optimistic new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper. In charge of a newsroom comprised of two actual journalists, admin support, and a bunch of accountants who volunteer as reporters, Ned's mission is the definition of underdog enterprises.

Series co-creators Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation) and Michael Koman (Nathan For You) built The Paper around Ned's can-do character, and Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Echo Valley) imbues Ned with a kind of pure spirit that, you might imagine would inspire a room of aspiring journalists. Of course, as with all great comedies, Ned is also often his own worst enemy in the pursuit of greatness.

In a season full of great cringe-inducing Ned moments, NBC Insider sat down with Gleeson to find out two of his favorites which unfold in Episode 6, "Churnalism,” and Episode 8, "Church and State."

On Ned Sampson's chemical peel from hell in "Churnalism"

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

When Esmerelda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Ned enlist the Toledo Truth Teller reporters to field test beauty products for clicks, the fair-skinned Ned volunteers to try the chemical peel. The result is something out of a horror movie as his face turns all shades of hideous, flaky red before he makes it through a lot of pain to his dewy best self.

Gleeson explained that he worked with The Paper makeup designer Autumn Butler to create Ned's practical face-melt. "She did an incredible job with that," the actor enthused. "They kept changing the level of how gross they wanted it to be, so it was amazing to see that sort of change as they went about it.

"And it was great to have some physical comedy in there," Gleeson said of episode, which was written by Eric Rahill, (who also plays Travis on the show).

Gleeson said he loved getting to see Ned "under a different sort of pressure" in trying to corral his crazy reporters and not harm himself in the process. "That was a very, very fun one to do, for sure," he chuckled.

Slimy salesman Ned Sampson saves the day in "Church and State"

One of Softee's toilet paper products is revealed to be a menace to the Toledo sewer system because it doesn't dissolve as promised. When the TTT team gets wind of the scandal, Ned is put in the middle: His journalistic instinct is to tell the story, while his boss Ken Davies (Tim Key) wants the scandal buried.

In the push and pull between the two sides, it comes out that Ned was a Softee sales God when he worked with the toilet paper team. In order to save the parent company and his sewer story, Ned has to rekindle his slimy sales guy persona (complete with Wall Street slicked-back Gordon Gekko hair) to reframe the products into "must-have" bulk sales.

"What I loved about it was that it was a different side to his character that we had no idea about from before," Gleeson said of developing the look and confidence of that older version of Ned.

He confirmed the hair and makeup team referenced the look of the stockbrokers in Oliver Stone's Wall Street and Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street for Ned to remake the version of himself he thought the paper sales people would think is cool.

"The notion that he once thought it was cool as well, I think, is just shocking," Gleeson laughed. "But that's always a thing with really, really good satire, oftentimes people end up loving the version, the one where you're saying, "Look at yourselves!" They're the ones who end up loving it the most and that's nuts."

Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) and Detrick (Melvin Gregg) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

As for his new employees, Gleeson loved that none of them were impressed, especially Mare (Chelsea Frei). "That's a new thing for Mare and I think her reaction to it really hurts his feelings, so that was the fun thing to play in that particular episode.

"Also, showing the sort of guy he used to be when he's so sort of gross, but effective at it," the actor added. "Finding out that's where he's come from, you sort of understand more why he's so keen to be a good journalist. He's trying to leave an aspect of himself behind. But he is a little prince," Gleeson said of Ned's silver spoon upbringing. "He is quite cocky in some ways, and so it was nice to bring that out in that episode."

All 10 episodes of The Paper are streaming on Peacock now.