Doja Cat Puts Jimmy in Her Infamous Hairy Coachella Outfit and Teaches Him Her Dance Moves

The "Jealous Type" singer is celebrating the release of her Vie album with a big week in 30 Rock.

Doja Cat Is Guest-Hosting the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Ahead of Her SNL Debut

It's about to be a big week for Doja Cat.

The pop artist releases her latest album, Vie, on September 26, and she's celebrating with two major appearances on NBC. The network announced that the "Jealous Type" singer will guest-host The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon days before she makes her Saturday Night Live debut as Musical Guest in the premiere hosted by Bad Bunny.

Doja first appeared on The Tonight Show in February 2020 as a musical guest and has returned three times since, both as performer and guest. In May 2024, she joined Jimmy Fallon for a game of Musical Genre Challenge to show off her wide-ranging vocal skills and allowed him to try on one of the dancer costumes from her 2024 Coachella performance, in which all performers were covered in long blonde hair. She even taught him some dance moves, which may come in handy when she co-hosts with him on October 1!

The episode will feature a performance by musical guest Blood Orange, and other guests will be announced later.

How to watch Doja Cat co-hosts The Tonight Show

Don't miss Doja Cat's co-hosting debut on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, October 1, at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Days later on October 4, she'll deliver her first SNL performance. She gets the honor of being the first Musical Guest in Season 51.

Doja Cat during Goodnights & Credits on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1964 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Vie is Doja Cat's fifth studio album since 2018 and is primarily pop with themes of "love" and "hopefulness," according to Billboard. The music video for her single "Jealous Type" offered some 80s vibes and Madonna-esque moves, while her VMAs performance featured famous sax player Kenny G.

Whatever she brings to The Tonight Show and SNL next week, you know it's going to be memorable and not to be missed.

Doja Cat, Role Model, and Sabrina Carpenter are the first SNL Musical Guests of Season 51

Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Season 51 of SNL will kick off with Bad Bunny and Doja Cat, followed by the return of former cast member Amy Poehler and new Musical Guest Role Model. On October 18, Sabrina Carpenter will pull double duty as both Host and Musical Guest. Not a bad way to start a season!