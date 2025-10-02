Doja Cat Combined "A Thousand Miles" and TLC with Amazing Results on the Tonight Show

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The upcoming SNL Musical Guest co-hosted The Tonight Show in celebration of her new album Vie.

Doja Cat guest-hosted The Tonight Show on Wednesday, so naturally, Jimmy Fallon challenged the "Jealous Type" singer to one of his favorite musical games

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The duo played a mind-boggling round of Song Scramble, which puts the lyrics of one song to the tune of another. Fallon started with singing The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" to the tune of Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," while Doja was asked to sing the lyrics of "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" to "All of Me" by The Voice regular John Legend.

It was impressive and surreal to hear her turn the rap hit's most famous line into the climax of a ballad, but it was her second trick that really scratched an itch we didn't know we had. When she sang the lyrics of TLC's "No Scrubs" to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," it worked so well (yet felt so wrong) that it was hard to stop replaying it.

RELATED: Don't Miss Taylor Swift's Return to The Tonight Show Next Week!

Singer Doja Cat and host Jimmy Fallon appear on "Song Scramble" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 6 on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Doja Cat is Saturday Night Live's Musical Guest after co-hosting The Tonight Show

Days before she makes her Saturday Night Live debut on the Season 51 premiere, Doja Cat celebrated the release of her new album "Vie" by joining Fallon at the Tonight Show desk for a whole episode. She popped up during Fallon's monologue to act out a moment from the Season 7 finale of The Real Housewives of Miami, in which Julia Lemigova (Trotter) confronted former best friend Adriana de Moura (Doja Cat) about missing Julia's opera performance at a Christmas party, and it was magnificent, regardless of which side of this RHOM argument you are on.

Co-Host Doja Cat Joins Jimmy's Monologue to Reenact a Heated Real Housewives of Miami Scene

Doja also helped out with a round of Hashtags, and sat down for an interview about the new album and her love of the game Fortnite.

Doja Cat Shows Off Her Favorite ’80s Dance Move, Explains How She’s Sweaty at Fortnite (Extended)

In honor of her '80s-inspired album Vie, Doja taught Fallon some '80s dance moves and shared the inspiration for the "nostalgia" of her new music. She named Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Prince, Gary Numan, and Nina Hagen as her favorites of the decade and teased that the concerts of this era of her career are going to look "different than everything else," and a little more old school.

"I want to push my voice in a different way, so a lot of vocalizing in a way that you haven't maybe heard before," she said. "And sort of pushing my body in certain ways. I'm working with a mic cord...I love a mic cord."

"I love a good mic cord," said Fallon, holding up the cord of his own mic. "Shout out to mic cords."

Keep an eye out on Saturday, October 4 when Doja Cat takes the stage at Saturday Night Live to see if you can spot her retro prop.