This Tiny Cockapoo Named Mia Can Actually Read and Count All the Way to 16 (VIDEO)

For 19 unforgettable seasons, America's Got Talent viewers have seen it all. From singing janitors to gravity-defying acrobats to… dogs that know how to count? You better believe it!

Let's take you back to Season 12 — ultimately won by then-12-year-old Darci Lynne — and re-watch one of the most memorable Auditions. When Edna Moore and her tiny cockapoo, Mia, walked onto the stage, nobody could predict what would happen next. Moore prefaced their Act by saying something AGT fans and Judges have never heard before:

"Mia, she can count any number between one and 50 — she also reads numbered flashcards," Moore explained before the Act began.

…What?

"Okay, well listen, best of luck — both of you," Simon Cowell tentatively said.

As the world waited with bated breath, Moore directed little Mia to "count to four," which Mia did by barking exactly four times.

Cowell, however, wasn't swayed — yet — and upped the ante further.

"16," he requested.

Amazingly, Mia barked exactly 16 times!

Mia Moore and Edna on America's Got Talent Season 12, Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

That feat is impressive — and unique enough — on its own, but what happened next was genuinely shocking. Host Tyra Banks walked on stage holding numbered flashcards and was instructed by Moore to pick one. Banks chose the card with "20" written on it — and then Moore showed the card to the cockapoo as the tension built.

"What number is this?" Moore asked her pet.

("There's no way!" said a skeptical Heidi Klum as Mia analyzed the flash card.)

Sure enough, Mia came through, counting to 20!

"That is amazing," said a flabbergasted Howie Mandel.

The audience rewarded the Act with a standing ovation, and even years later, it remains one of the most understated and unexpected Acts in AGT history. While many performances are over-the-top spectacles filled with jaw-dropping moments, sometimes the wildest thing is simply a pet showing off her reading and counting skills to a nationwide audience.

We still don't know the secret behind Mia's talent!

When will the next season of America's Got Talent air?

New episodes of America's Got Talent are just a few months away! AGT returns on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c. The Live Shows begin Tuesday, August 19 at 8/7c, with results airing Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

Nobody's more excited about the upcoming season than Cowell himself.

"It's absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT," he said in a statement. "Over the years, we've seen amazing Acts and met truly incredible people. It's true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the Contestants this year."

Cowell will be joined by Mandel, Klum, and a returning Mel B at the Judge's table in Season 20!