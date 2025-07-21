A Tiny Dog Named Lulu Survived After Being Swept Away by Hurricane Ian

When Hurricane Ian flooded Mary Wojciechowski's Florida home, her Maltese jumped out of her arms into the water — and she thought she was gone forever.

When Hurricane Ian devastated southwest Florida in September 2022, longtime resident Mary Wojciechowski made it out alive, but she suffered unimaginable loss.

Mitch Pacyna, her life partner since 1992, was among the more than 150 people killed by the storm. The couple's Fort Myers Beach home for 18 years was reduced to pilings, as seen in the new docuseries Survival Mode, airing Mondays at 10/9c p.m. on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.

But a tiny — and furry — source of light shone through the darkness. The couple's beloved dog, Lulu, escaped the hurricane's fatal fury despite being washed away after jumping out of Wojciechowski's arms into the flood water.

"She survived, and I have no idea how," Wojciechowski said of the Maltese in the riveting latest episode of the series. "I just cried."

Read on to find out more about Lulu's miraculous tale of survival and how Wojciechowski found out her pup had made it through the storm.

Lulu the Maltese and her owners battle Hurricane Ian

On September 28, 2022, Wojciechowski and Pacyna sought to ride out the hurricane at their Fort Myers Beach house with a neighbor, Bob Campbell.

The weather conditions grew worse by the minute. When the house began to collapse, they had no choice but to leap into the water.

Wojciechowski held her dog Lulu, a source of love and joy since the day they'd gotten her. "She was my little baby," Wojciechowski told Survival Mode. "Lulu jumped out of my arms. She was gone."

At that moment, Wojciechowski was convinced that Lulu was gone for good. "There was no way she was going to survive this," she said.

Tragically, Pacyna, who wasn't a swimmer, was swept away and later found dead not far from where his house once stood.

Campbell clung for dear life to a tree for six hours, while Wojciechowski held on to the railing of another house.

"There's Lulu, covered with wet sand"

As for Lulu, the Maltese's miraculous twist of fate still brings tears to Wojciechowski's eyes.

"The morning after the hurricane, Bob came and got me and said, 'Mary, come with me,'" she recalled on Survival Mode.

They walked a distance, observing with each step the wreckage left in the wake of the storm. Then, a different sight came into view.

Wojciechowski realized what her neighbor wanted her to see. "And there's Lulu, covered with wet sand," Wojciechowski said.

Her dog was alive. "She survived, and I have no idea how," Wojciechowski said. "I just cried. I didn't want to let her go."

Natural disasters can be devastating for animals

Many pets get lost, injured or separated from their families during dangerous storms.

Lulu's survival became a poignant symbol of hope and resilience for Wojciechowski as she continues to rebuild her life without Pacyna.

"If it wasn't for Lulu," Wojciechowski said, "I don't even know if I'd be here. I don't know what I'd do without her."

She believes that her partner may have had something to do with Lulu's fate.

"I think that Mitch told Lulu to take care of Mommy," Wojciechowski said. "I honestly believe that."

New episodes of Survival Mode air Mondays at 10/9c p.m. on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.