Does Rollins Come Back to Law & Order: SVU Next Season? (DETAILS)

Since Amanda Rollins' (Kelli Giddish) full-time departure from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit after Season 24, she's made a few appearances on the show in a recurring capacity. In Season 26, Rollins was promoted to the commanding officer of the NYPD's Intelligence Unit, reuniting her many times with her on-screen BFF, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). But what's in store for SVU Season 27, premiering fall 2025? How often should fans expect to see Giddish?

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

The answer: a lot — because she's officially returning to SVU as a series regular in Season 27.

There's much to explore with Rollins' character. Between her relationship with husband Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino), friendship with Benson, work, and children, we're excited to see what storylines come Rollins' way in Season 27.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish Nailed a Viral Dance to Law & Order's Theme Song

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 19, Episode 3. Photo: Christopher Saunders/NBC

In an Instagram post shared in August 2022, Giddish wrote, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well."

RELATED: Inside Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish's "Fierce" Friendship

Nobody is happier to hear about Giddish's full-time SVU return than Hargitay herself. In a May 2024 interview with Variety, she said Rollins and Benson have a "powerful" bond.

"That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two badass women, so flawed and so there for each other," Hargitay said.

When does Law & Order: SVU come back? (2025)

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unity Season 25 Episode 11. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Season 27 premiere of SVU is so close. The show returns Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

The original Law & Order returns for its new season the same night at 8/7c.

RELATED: Chris Meloni's "Prized Possession" in His Home Office Is a Remarkable SVU Tribute

In July 2025, Hargitay gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming SVU Season 27, sharing footage of a rehearsal the cast was having before doing a scene. Hargitay kept her smartphone camera rolling as she stepped inside a scene with Carisi. Watch here.

RELATED: Why Olivia Benson Wore a Black Cocktail Dress for This Entire SVU Episode