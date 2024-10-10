Does Pharrell's Piece by Piece LEGO Movie Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Finneas Reveals Why He Looks So Sad in the For Cryin' Out Loud! Album Cover

Should you stay for more when the credits roll?

Snapping onto screens around the country on October 11, Focus Feature's Piece by Piece, the Pharrell Williams biographical documentary created in LEGO animation, is arguably one of the most creative ways to tell one's life story.

The brain child of the massively influential and ever-entertaining artist Pharrell, and executed by Academy Award-winning documentary director Morgan Neville, the film is an emotional and inspiring look at Pharrell's rise from humble beginnings into the global superstar he is today... just made in LEGO bricks.

If you're wondering, Piece by Piece is definitely a family-friendly film from beginning to end. And if you're a music fan, it will dredge up a deluge of musical memories, as the doc lays out the former Voice Coach's expansive career, from assisting producer Teddy Riley to the creation of the Neptunes, and of course his solo career as a singer, songwriter, producer, and fashion designer. But does it have a post-credits scene?

Whether you've already bought your tickets, or are still deciding whether to give it a try, we can help make sure you don't miss anything.

Is there a post-credits scene in Piece by Piece? Yes! After watching Pharrell's LEGO biopic Piece by Piece, be sure to stay after the credits start, as there's a full circle joke that pays off the earlier appearance of rapper N.O.R.E.

Earlier in the film when Pharrell was still hustling with his Neptunes co-maker, Chad Hugo, they had trouble gaining the attention of artists. So, Pharrell hired intern Rob Walker to be their manager and A&R guy in New York City on their behalf. Despite having never fulfilled that role before, Walker hoofed it from label to label trying to get people to listen to the Neptune's beats.

When rapper N.O.R.E. gave them a listen, he was blown away. He decided to work with them and it birthed the song, "Nothin" (featuring Pharrell), which became the rapper's highest charting-single ever, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

N.O.R.E. appears in Piece by Piece as a talking minifig comparing the Neptune's beats and production to a boutique bakery that starts out with little fanfare and then, by word of mouth, their reputation grows and it eventually becomes the hottest bakery around. He says he knew that the Neptunes were going to work and become big.

When the credits begin to roll under Pharrell's theme song for the movie, "Piece by Piece," N.O.R.E. turns up again at that metaphorical boutique beachside bakery now tending a long line of customers, and the rapper gets proved right.

