Does Love Hurts Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose are ready to crush hearts in this weekend's martial arts/rom-com, Love Hurts (get your tickets here).

An original story developed by 87North Productions — the team behind 2024's hit feature The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt — Love Hurts follows the seemingly normal life of Milwaukee real estate agent extraordinaire, Marvin Gable (Quan).

A sweet, single guy obsessed with his calling to make other people happy by finding their dream homes, Marvin's life is upended when he receives a handwritten Valentine's card that ominously says, "With Love... I'm Back!"

We find out the note is from Marvin's former crush, a purposefully disappeared mob lawyer named Rose (DeBose), who reappears all these years later, specifically to make some trouble. Alas, that trouble is going to reveal Marvin's criminal past, his secret life as an enforcer for the local mob boss, Marvin's older brother, Alvin "Knuckles" Gable (Daniel Wu).

The directorial debut of long-time stunt coordinator, performer, and 87North collaborator Jonathan Eusebio, Love Hurts also stars Sean Astin as Marvin's real estate boss Cliff Cussik; Mustafa Shakir as "The Raven," a ruthless assassin with a love of poetry; Lio Tipton as Marvin's real estate assistant, Ashley; Cam Gigandet as Renny Merlo, a lieutenant in the Gable crime family; Super Bowl champion Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch and André Eriksen as loveable enforcers King and Otis; Rhys Darby as eccentric accountant Kippy Betts; and Drew Scott (yes, the Property Brother) as real estate rival, Jeff Zaks.

The perfect Valentine's date movie that will please everyone with its quirky mix of black comedy, rom-com shenanigans across various characters, complex martial arts battles, and a Goonies reunion with Quan and Astin, it's an audience pleaser. All that's left to know is should you stay all the way through the credits roll in case there's a post-credits scene?

Is there a post-credits scene in Love Hurts? No, there isn't a tag, mid-credits scene, or post-credits scene in Love Hurts. However, you can sing along with the credits song, the 1976 classic "The Things We Do for Love," by British band 10cc. That's followed by some score cues from composer Dominic Lewis.

Love Hurts is now available exclusively in theaters everywhere. Click here for tickets.