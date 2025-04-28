Did Blake Shelton and Sheryl Crow Actually Hook Up?

Get Ready for a Once in a Lifetime Night with a First Look | Opry 100: A Live Celebration | NBC

The country stars joked about this on an episode of USA Network's Barmageddon — but did it really happen?

The Voice Season 27 Playoff Mega Mentor Sheryl Crow has a long history with the show, with plenty of Artists performing her songs and even serving as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake [Shelton] in Season 4. But does she have personal history with the former Coach?

Why Sheryl Crow and Blake Shelton say they've hooked up

Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024; Sheryl Crow attends The 33rd Annual Environmental Media Association Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on January 27, 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Toyota

In a December 2022 episode of Blake Shelton’s show Barmageddon, Crow appeared alongside Nikki Bella and Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s wife. After Bella made a comment about Stefani and Shelton being married, Crow asked, “I’m not married to Blake?,” per USA.

Instead of explaining, Shelton shouted back, “One hookup, years ago, didn’t count.” Later, Stefani asked for clarification: “Wait, so you did hook up with Blake?” To which Crow responded, “Well…I…your turn,” and the game they were playing continued.

So…is this a confession or a joke? Well, while it’s true that the Season 27 Mega Mentor was an advisor to Team Blake and has collaborated with the singer (check out their delightful "Silent Night" duet here), anyone who has seen The Voice knows that Shelton loves a cheeky joke. So this was most likely just a goof.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Blake Shelton is strong enough to be Gwen Stefani's man

Sheryl Crow once sang, "Are you strong enough to be my man?" And the answer, for Stefani, is yes. During a November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Host Kelly Clarkson posed an intriguing question (Which one of them would survive best alone in the wilderness?), and Stefani jumped at the opportunity to boast about Shelton's manliness.

"I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family — we are from Anaheim [California], we'd never seen even trees before — so we were like, 'Wow, this is crazy!'" Stefani explained. "And we're driving and Blake's in his truck, and there's a tree that had been blown down on the road and Blake gets out and he's like, 'All right,' and he gets in the back of the truck — he has a big chain and he pulls it out, he wraps it around the tree, and pulls."

"My whole family's like, 'Oh my God! He's a man!'" she exclaimed as Clarkson cracked up.