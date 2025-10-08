Dick Wolf Makes Rare Appearance with Chicago Med Cast in the Sweetest Selfie (PHOTO)

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Dick Wolf, and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) appear on set of Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 2 "A Game of Inches".

Chicago Med will air its milestone 200th episode tonight, and one cast member commemorated the occasion with a jaw-dropping selfie featuring the man who made it all possible in the first place.

On October 8, Sarah Ramos — who's played Dr. Caitlin Lenox for the past two seasons on Chicago Med — shared a photo to Instagram that has fans buzzing. In the selfie we spot Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Steven Weber, Darren Barnet, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and one special guest who is rarely spotted around the set these days: series creator Dick Wolf himself!

That's right; that's the mastermind behind iconic franchises like One Chicago and Law & Order, cheesing it up with some of Chicago's finest.

"Forgot to post this one. Happy 200th episode Chicago Med!" Ramos captioned.

It's a rare look of Wolf "out in the wild," but he has been known to hang out with some of his cast on occasion, like he did when he dined out with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, in January 2024.

Wolf looks so happy to be hanging out with the cast — and why wouldn't the 78-year-old be? He's built a television empire over the past few decades that no other creative mind has been able to match.

Everything he touches turns to gold, and that's why outlets like Variety have heaped praise on him over the years, calling him "one of Hollywood's most prolific producers" in a 2022 feature.

When can fans watch the 200th episode of Chicago Med?

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris and Frankie DeMaio as Owen Manning in Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 2. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Tonight's the night: The 200th episode of Chicago Med kicks off another must-see edition of Windy City Wednesdays on NBC. Tune in at 8/7c on NBC to catch the latest episode.

