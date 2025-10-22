This Is How You Know the Latest Villain Guest Starring on Chicago Med (DETAILS)

You never know which powerhouse guest star will make their way to Chicago Med next, and this week, Jack Falahee arrived at Gaffney ready to deliver the goosebumps.

The How to Get Away with Murder star has appeared in several hit television projects, but now he's made his way to Dick Wolf's One Chicago series to throw a wrench in a patient's safety, crossing paths with Emergency Department Chief Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) in the process.

Falahee always serves a magnetic performance, and he raised the stakes for the Gaffney team in Chicago Med's "Family First." Check out why Chihards recognize Falahee — and get highlights from his Med appearance — below:

Why you recognize Chicago Med guest star Jack Falahee

Jack Falahee attends the The World Premiere Of BAM's Safety Not Guaranteed on October 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images/BAM

Before joining the One Chicago universe as a nefarious patient at Gaffney, Falahee stole hearts on the legal thriller How to Get Away with Murder, starring in all six seasons opposite Viola Davis as the beloved Connor Walsh. Following How to Get Away with Murder, Falahee recurred in the medical period drama Mercy Street as Frank Stringfellow.

Falahee also played a charming realtor on NBC's drama series Grosse Pointe Garden Society, reuniting with his HTGAWM co-star Aja Naomi King in the thriller.

Jack Falahee played an abusive husband on Chicago Med

Falahee guest stars in Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 4 ("Family First") as Devin Carter, an abusive husband who went to the hospital with his wife, Faye, following an explosive argument between the couple. After Devin and Faye met Emergency Department Chief Dr. Caitlin Lenox, she noticed the couple told conflicting stories about how they received burn wounds from a tea kettle.

This snafu, combined with Faye's wounds being far more serious than Devin's, struck as a red flag. After Lenox asked Faye to provide a urine sample, a nurse reported that Faye had asked for a second cup after placing a red dot sticker on the first one and tossing it in the trash. These stickers are available to be used by domestic abuse victims to signal that they need help, so as soon as Faye was alone, Lenox confronted her about the tea kettle incident.

Faye confessed that Devin had hit her with the kettle, but claimed they were both hot-tempered, not wanting to get her husband in trouble. After having a panic attack and passing out, Lenox was horrified to discover bruises all over Faye's body and a lacerated spleen.

After rushing Faye into surgery, Lenox confronted Devin about the laceration, noting that it had to have been caused by blunt force trauma. How had that happened? Devin nervously claimed that Faye fell during the incident — they had simply forgotten to mention that. Fortunately, Faye survived the surgery, but as Lenox was keen to explain once she woke up, she could have died.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) appears on Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1 "We All Fall Down". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

As Lenox encouraged Faye to listen to the voice inside her head that was compelled to report her husband, Devin arrived outside the hospital room with a bouquet. Lenox handed Faye her cell phone, explaining that she'd added her number to the contacts if she wanted help. Faye's attitude then flipped as she told Lenox that she was fine. It had all been a grand misunderstanding.

Later that day, Devin approached a defeated Lenox in her office. Lenox explained that Faye had been transferred to the ICU, but Devin clarified he specifically wanted to speak with Lenox.

"I was looking for you, actually," Devin explained, entering the office. "I just wanted to say thank you for saving her life. I really appreciate it."

Devin's entire demeanor shifted as he added, "I know how much attention you paid to her."

Knowing the double-edged nature of Devin's message, Lenox tossed him a barbed smile. "Well, I wish I could have done more," she told him pointedly as he got uncomfortable and high-tailed it out of there.

