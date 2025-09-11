Everything to Know About Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy on Peacock

In 1978, one of the first and most notorious serial killers to emerge in public consciousness arrived with the discovery of bodies inside the home of John Wayne Gacy.

Eventually found responsible for the deaths of at least 33 young men and boys in the time span between 1972 and 1978, Gacy murdered under the radar of normal society for years, while maintaining the perception of being a compassionate and upstanding member of his Illinois community. The story of Gacy, his victims, and their families, and the investigators who unspooled the details of this terrible case is dramatized in Peacock's scripted limited series, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.

Based on the 2021 Peacock docuseries of the same name produced by NBC News Studios, the new limited series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy "peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities, and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror," per the synopsis.

When does Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy premiere? The scripted, 8-episode limited series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy will be available to binge October 16, exclusively on Peacock.

Who stars in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy?

John Wayne Gacy (Michael Chernus) and Sam Amirante (Michael Angarano) appear on John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Obie and Peabody award-winning actor Michael Chernus embodies the role of John Wayne Gacy. The Juilliard grad is a frequent performer in Off-Broadway productions in New York City. His range of film roles includes everything from Mistress America to Spider-Man: Homecoming. On television, he was Cal Chapman in Orange Is the New Black, and currently plays self-help author Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale in Severance.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chernus admitted he had strong reservations about amplifying a real serial killer. "Absolutely in no way did I want to be a part of something that was glorifying John Gacy,” he said. “[In other true-crime series] the victims, if they’re named at all, only [appear] in their relation to the person who perpetrated the crimes.” The actor eventually signed on when showrunner Patrick Macmanus promised that no murders would be shown on-screen and that the victim's stories would be shown through flashbacks.

Actor Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us) plays Detective Rafael Tovar, who worked tirelessly with his investigators to unravel the stories behind the bodies found in Gacy's home. Greg Bryk and Marin Ireland play Harold and Elizabeth Piest, the parents of Gacy's last victim, Robert Piest. Other supporting cast include James Badge Dale (Savant, 1923), Michael Angarano (Oppenheimer) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us).

Watch the trailer for Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is executive-produced by Noah Oppenheim, Sarah Bremner, and Liz Cole for NBC News Studios, Ashley Michel Hoban, Ahmadu Garba, and Kelly Funke for Littleton Road Productions, and showrunner Patrick Macmanus.

All eight episodes of Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, the limited series, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning October 16.