Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Premiere Date, First Look, Trailer, Cast & More

John Oliver on Trump’s Second Term, Immigration Status Paranoia and Being Booed on Stage

Everything you need to know about the scripted crime drama Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.

Prepare to take a deep dive into the mind and life of one of America’s most notorious serial killers with Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Peacock’s new scripted drama that tells the terrifying story of John Wayne Gacy.

Peacock has release a first look teaser, pics, and more for the scripted limited crime drama — which is slated to premiere October 16, 2025. All eight episodes will drop exclusively on Peacock for viewers to binge. For those seeking more information on the case, there is also the 2021 docu-series John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (2021) streaming now on Peacock.

In just a six-year span from 1972-1978, a total of 33 young men were kidnapped, murdered, and buried in a crawl space beneath Gacy’s home. How did no one ever suspect him? He was a leader in the community, had a great job, and even volunteered as a clown to cheer up sick kids. Now Devil in Disguise will take viewers deep into the twisted layers of Gacy’s life, as well as examine some of the heartrending stories of his victims, the work of those seeking to catch him, and dig into exactly how this terrifying true story came to pass.

RELATED: Stream the John Wayne Gacy docu-series Devil in Disguise (2021) on Peacock now

“We really, truly were trying to figure out a way to focus on the victims — what their lives were like and who they truly were, with no connective tissue to John Wayne Gacy at all,” showrunner Patrick Macmanus told Vanity Fair. “The ultimate goal was to ensure that when people left our show, they saw more than a name. They saw more than a number. They saw more than a life associated with this horrendous tragedy, with this absolutely evil man.”

RELATED: 2 This Is Us Stars Are Reuniting for a Dark New Crime Show (DETAILS)

Watch the first teaser for Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

When does Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy premiere? The scripted series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy premieres October 16, 2025 exclusively on Peacock.

The cast of Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Michael Chernus (Severance) leads the cast as John Wayne Gacy. He is joined by Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), James Badge Dale (Savant, 1923), Michael Angarano (Oppenheimer, This Is Us), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), and Marin Ireland (The Irishman, The Umbrella Academy).

In mapping out the plan for the series, Macmanus went deep into the interviews and case work surrounding Gacy’s story, even digging into unaired footage from the 2021 docu-series John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise and reaching out to the families of victims to gauge their insights about an adaptation of the story.

RELATED: Peacock’s John Wayne Gacy Series Won’t Depict the Serial Murders: "Focus on the Victims"

“We found emails, we found phone numbers, we found last known addresses, and we blanketed all of those in order to try to make contact with as many victims’ families as possible,” he told VF. “I was looking for their concerns so that I could try my best to be able to alleviate them.”

First look pics from Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Lynn Meadows (Megan Murphy), Rosemarie Szyc (Krista Bridges), and Johnny Szyc (Levi Shelton) appear in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Robert Piest (Brandon McEwan) and John Wayne Gacy (Michael Chernus) appear in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Kenneth Piest (Thom Nyhuus), Elizabeth Piest (Marin Ireland), Harold Piest (Greg Bryk), and Kerry Piest (Cricket Brown) appear in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Det. Rafael Tovar (Gabriel Luna) appears in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Pief Weyman/Peacock

Det. Rafael Tovar (Gabriel Luna) and Det. Joe Kozenczak (James Badge Dale) appear in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

John Wayne Gacy (Michael Chernus) appears in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Sam Amirante (Michael Angarano) appears in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

The cast appears in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Watch Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy when it premieres October 16, 2025 exclusively on Peacock.