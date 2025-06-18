The Most Devastating Law & Order Deaths Fans Are Still Recovering From

Across seasons of Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, and Organized Crime, fans have experienced some pretty heart-wrenching character deaths. Saying goodbye to fan-favorite characters is never easy. Our detectives often deal with death on a daily basis, but even they aren't immune to the pain that comes with losing one of their own.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

Below are just 10 devastating deaths across the Law & Order franchise that fans are recovering from:

Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Max Greevey (George Dzundza), Season 2 of Law & Order

Sgt. Max Greevey (George Dzundza) appears in a scene from Law & Order, Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank

The original Law & Order shocked audiences right out the gate with the Season 2 death of Detective Max Greevey, an original cast member. The detective died after being ambushed and killed outside his home in the Season 2 premiere ("Confession") to silence his grand jury testimony. Greevey's sudden death was not just jarring for fans but his partner, Mike Logan (Chris Noth), as well.

RELATED: The Most Devastating Deaths on Chicago Fire Across All Seasons

Sister Peg (Charlayne Woodard), Season 12 of Law & Order: SVU

Woodard's role as Sister Peg was widely beloved during the early seasons of SVU, making her death all the more crushing. The strong-willed nun was a community advocate who often aided the SVU team. She dedicated herself to helping those in need, so when a stray bullet fatally hit her during a precinct showdown in the Season 12 finale of SVU ("Smoked"), viewers' hearts shattered.

ADA Claire Kincaid (Jill Hennessy), Season 6 of Law & Order

Claire Kincaid (Jill Hennessey) and Executive A.D.A. Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty) in Law & Order Season 4, Episode 4. Photo: Gerry Goodstein/NBC

Claire Kincaid's death in Law & Order Season 6, Episode 23 ("Aftershock") was one of the franchise's first truly shocking farewells. Claire was a whip-smart ADA who frequently clashed with Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and the justice system itself. Claire's death came abruptly — she passed away in a car crash while driving Lenny Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) home from a bar. Briscoe, who had been struggling with his sobriety, was emotionally wrecked by the loss and never picked up the bottle again.

Sergeant Mike Dodds (Andy Karl), Season 17 of Law & Order: SVU

Sgt. Mike Dodds (Andy Karl) appears in a scene from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 17 Episode 7. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC

Mike's murder in SVU Season 17, Episode 23 ("Heartfelt Passages") was one of the more surprising deaths within the precinct. On his last day assigned to the SVU, a serial rapist took Mike and his wife hostage, resulting in Mike getting shot in the stomach during the scuffle. While Mike initially seemed to have a chance of recovery, he later suffered a fatal stroke in the hospital. The loss deeply impacted the entire unit and forever changed how Benson approached armed hostage scenarios.

Simon Marsden (Michael Weston), Season 21 of SVU

Simon Marsden, Benson's long-lost half-brother, was a recurring character who added a complex emotional layer to her family dynamics. (Fans know Benson's relationship with both her parents is complicated, to say the least.) A few years after connecting with her troubled brother, Benson discovered that Simon had died of an apparent drug overdose in Season 21, Episode 6 ("Murdered at a Bad Address"). After re-examining the evidence, Benson discovered that a group of escorts had fatally drugged Simon, giving her some clarity into the tragedy that stole her family member.

Detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello), Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime

Brent Antonello as Det. Jamie Whelan on Law & Order: Organized Crime Episode 309 "Last Christmas". Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Detective Jamie Whelan's death in Season 3 of Law & Order: OC was one of the most gut-wrenching developments within the OCCB. Whelan had just found his stride among the precinct when he was critically wounded during an intense takedown operation. Although he survived, his extensive injuries led to full-body paralysis, and he was told he'd likely never walk again. Rather than live trapped within his own body, Whelan pled with his loved ones to take him off life support.

ADA Alexandra Borgia (Annie Parisse), Season 16 of Law & Order

ADA Alexandra Borgia's murder in Law & Order's Season 16 finale ("Invaders") remains one of the original series' most shocking episodes. Kidnapped while investigating a mob-related case, Borgia was brutally beaten and killed, her body later found in the trunk of a car. Needless to say, the horror of the attorney's death shook McCoy to his core.

RELATED: 23 Heart-Pounding Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Will Never Forget

Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies), Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU

Former SVU detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) had seen his fair share of horror in his career, but nothing could have prepared him for the death of his wife Kathy, in SVU Season 22, Episode 9 ("Return of the Prodigal Son"). A car bomb meant for Stabler killed Kathy instead.

Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke), Season 21 of Law & Order: SVU

Jack Nawada-Braunwart as Noah Porter Benson, Robert John Burke as Capt. Ed Tucker, and Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC

As the NYPD's former Internal Affairs Bureau Captain, Tucker initially presented annoyance to the SVU detectives, but over time, he developed a heartwarming connection to Benson. Tucker was one of the lucky few to steal Benson's heart. Their romance ended amicably. Soon after, viewers were left stunned after Tucker returned and told Benson he was terminally ill. Tucker's diagnosis later led him to die by suicide.

Maria Recinos (Dani Montalvo), Season 24 of Law & Order | Season 26 of SVU

Maria Recinos (Dani Montalvo) on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25, Episode 7. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Benson first met 9-year-old Maria as a younger detective, rescuing the kidnapped young girl from sexual abuse. Maria's success story inspired her to become a police officer, leading her to join the NYPD and reconnect with Benson as an adult. Maria eventually became a detective, but her journey was tragically cut short. In Law & Order's Season 24 crossover with SVU ("Play With Fire"), Benson learned Maria was killed by a corrupt police officer after she got hot on his trail. Maria's death broke Benson's heart and sent her on a frenzied hunt for vengeance.

Stream every episode of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock.

Shop Law & Order merch