JaNa Craig, Peter Weber & More Join Destination X Competition Adventure Series: Full Cast Details

Grab your passports and pack your carry-ons — NBC's new competition series Destination X is set to take you on a continental adventure like no other.

The new series, hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and set to premiere on May 27, is based on the Belgian hit of the same name and will cement a new era of reality competition shows in the U.S. when 12 complete strangers travel to mysterious locations in Europe in the ultimate road trip guessing game.

“Destination X has already captivated audiences around the world, and now we're bringing a fresh, uniquely NBC twist to it — led by the endlessly charismatic Jeffrey Dean Morgan,” said Sharon Vuong, newly minted Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBC, via press release. “This series is the ultimate high-stakes guessing game, inviting viewers to embark on a thrilling journey across Europe’s most iconic landscapes and landmarks, all while playing along with our adventurous, dynamic cast.”

Who's competing on Destination X Season 1 on NBC?

Below, we present the 12 brave players taking on this challenge. It's safe to say they truly have no idea what they’re in for once they step aboard the blacked-out Destination X bus to visit obscure tourist attractions littered with hidden challenges. Their occupations range from a pilot to a fantasy novelist, and even a professional birdwatcher. But the one thing they have in common? A hunger for adventure (and to become a quarter-million dollars richer).

Biggy Bailey

Biggy Bailey on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Biggy is a sports bettor and content creator from Chattanooga, Tennessee, going all in on the competition. A walking sports encyclopedia, he excels at calculating risk and crunching numbers. Biggy previously worked as a sales manager, which taught him the skill of persuasion and convincing others to follow his lead. He’s seen much of the United States, but internationally has only been to Mexico. Although history and geography are not his strongest suits, he plans to use his outgoing and loveable personality to strategically connect with his competitors and do whatever it takes to win the game.

Ally Bross

Ally Bross on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Ally Bross grew up in Orlando, Florida, and earned degrees in political science and religion, but is now a full-time travel influencer based in Austin, Texas. Fueled by her desire to be a student of the world, Ally spent an entire year visiting 32 countries across all seven continents. After travelling extensively, she’s confident in her ability to recognize cultural landmarks and geographical clues. Ally has a strong knowledge of pop culture and world history, and is also an avid gamer, chess player, and strategic thinker. As a hopeless romantic, she not only hopes to win the grand prize, but also to win the heart of a fellow traveler along the way.

Kim Conner

Kimberly Conner on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Hailing from Kaneohe, Hawaii, Kim is a single mom of three and grandmother of four who has spent her career in social work, currently working as a Child Protective Services Investigator. Her ability to see through lies is a skill she plans to use to her advantage. After 20 years of dedicating her life to raising her kids, Kim, now an empty nester, gets to live the life she has always dreamed of and seeks to embrace every adventure to the fullest, from attending Coachella to solo international trips. Even though she may seem gentle and soft, Kim is a spitfire with a surprisingly competitive edge who will do anything to win, even if it means deceiving people to get ahead.

JaNa Craig

JaNa Craig on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

JaNa Craig makes one thing crystal clear: She doesn’t hide any part of herself. You might recognize her from her memorable stint on the sixth season of Love Island or perhaps from one of her viral social media posts. The former day trader from Kailua, Hawaii, has amassed two million followers on her Instagram account, where she documents her love life with fellow Love Island-er Kenny Rodriguez and showcases products from her own Fulfillment by Amazon store.

Shayne Cureton

Shayne Cureton on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, Shayne Cureton is a model with a playful and flirty side. Growing up, Shayne moved around a lot and learned early on the importance of charisma to make friends wherever he goes. His career has taken him all over the globe to places such as Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Australia. He prides himself on his worldly knowledge and geographical expertise. With his charm, he knows that the social elements of this game will come easily. A lover of travel, people, and experiences, Shayne is ready to embark on the “Destination X” bus and find his next adventure and potentially even a love interest.

Jonah Evarts

Jonah Evarts on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Raised in a military family, Jonah bounced around before his family settled down in Manhattan, Kansas. As a child, he excelled in academics, especially history and English. Jonah taught English in Vietnam and spent his off time traversing around Asia, visiting Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Korea. Jonah is a fantasy-book fanatic, avid reader, and has written six books. With a gentle demeanor and commitment to honesty, Jonah’s strategy is to lean into his logic and knowledge to get ahead, and he hopes he doesn’t need to stab anyone in the back.

Mack Fitzgerald

Mack Fitzgerald on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

As an attorney from Austin, Texas, for the state legislature, Mack claims she knows how to navigate fake friendships, power, and strategy from her experience working with politicians. At first glance, people may see an easygoing personality and nomadic spirit, but there’s more to Mack than competitors might see. She graduated college at 20 years old, earned her doctorate at 24, and was in the top 17 percent of her law school class. Mack wants to see and experience as much of the world as she can in her lifetime and has visited more than 50 countries and almost every U.S. state. Well-educated and incredibly persuasive, her whip-smart knowledge in math, science, and geography can be used to her advantage to win Destination X.

Tai Lowry

Tai Lowry on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Hailing from Prince George's County, Maryland, Tai traded her full-time career as an attorney to become a flight attendant because of her love for travel. Recently divorced, Tai is going through a major life change. She’s ready for a new chapter, and a trip through Europe is at the top of her bucket list. Tai is an adrenaline junkie who has bungee jumped, river rafted, and skydived her way around the world. Nicknamed by her friends Travel Tai, she has been to Egypt, Kenya, Japan, Cuba, Guatemala, Thailand, Zanzibar, and beyond. Whether persuading a jury or being an extremely personable flight attendant, Tai knows how to get people to trust her and can convince anyone of anything. She’s strategic and competitive, and willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

No stranger to gameplay, Josh Martinez was the first Latino and Cuban winner of Big Brother and is a repeated competitor on The Challenge. Through his experience on reality TV, Josh has traveled extensively through South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe, which he knows exceedingly well. Admittedly, Josh is a polarizing person with his big personality and confrontational style, but he’s an expert in gameplay and knows the value of a strong alliance to advance and win. With a target on his back as a previous competition winner, he’s ready to use his well-traveled resume to showcase a different side of him.

Rachel Rossette

Rachel Rosette on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

A sophisticated Southern belle with an extravagant style, Rachel is a prime example of not judging a book by its cover. With a nearly perfect SAT score and a degree in history, she has an extensive knowledge of world geography and an obsession with pop culture. Married after a whirlwind romance, Rachel and her husband split their time between Brazil and Orlando, Florida. Rachel has visited almost every U.S. state and has traveled internationally to Paris, London, Australia, Mexico and more. Working in sales, she knows how to read a room and charm anyone. Rachel’s strategy is to downplay her intelligence and athletic abilities until it’s time to compete. Her dream is to have a big family, so winning would help her and her husband afford expensive IVF treatments.

Rick Szabo

Rick Szabo on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Rick Szabo is an international bird watcher with a penchant for traveling, having visited 49 countries and counting. Originally from Seattle, Rick worked in finance after college and was offered the opportunity to live in Africa, which shaped him into the curious traveler he is today. Now based in Picton, Ontario in Canada, Rick birdwatches professionally and plans to use his birding and travel knowledge to guide him to victory. Rick has been married for 25 years and has three adult children and two daughters-in-law. His competitors may underestimate him because of his lovable dad persona, but he plans to use his kindness to find allies and win the grand prize for his family.

Peter Weber

Peter Weber on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

Peter Weber, affectionately known as “Pilot Pete” to fans of The Bachelor, is a California native. He competed on the second season of Peacock’s The Traitors, where he got a crash course in competition and strategic gameplay. Peter followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in aviation, currently flying as a pilot for a major U.S. airline. With advanced navigational skills and an expertise in reading maps, Peter plans to use his talents to leverage allies and get ahead in the competition.

You can catch an exclusive sneak peek of Destination X after the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT and MT, and 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Destination X premieres on May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.