Destination X's Rachel Reveals "It Was Actually My Birthday When I Got Kicked Off!"

Paris turned out to be a real heartbreaker for Rachel Rossette on this week's episode of NBC’s Destination X.

Despite her early departure, the Southern belle can still hold her head high, her hair and makeup always on point, no matter the destination, which she admitted to NBC Insider was not easy to achieve, crowded in that bus.

"There's a couple shots where you can see me and Kim [Conner], sitting on the edge of the bed with these tiny little mirrors," she said, laughing. "We would get up before everybody else to try to get ready because I was like, 'I don't want anyone seeing my face, my real hair, anything about me!' But it teaches you to move fast!"

Rachel survived three legs of the competition reality show hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. She joined the show because she wanted to win the $250,000 prize for IVF treatments, but revealed to us that a lot had changed since she exited the bus in "The City of Light."

Rachel admits making alliances was hard: "You can't trust anybody"

By the third episode of Destination X, it was becoming clearer to Rachel that she wasn't gelling with the rest of the competitors enough to form a strong alliance. In theory, her best option was working with Rick Szabo, but he wasn't trusted by anyone and was considered a loose cannon. For that very reason, Rachel said she didn't hitch her proverbial wagon to his game.

"Emotionally, it was tough because I could feel alliances being made that I wasn't a part of," she said of her isolation. "So, on top of not being able to trust these people, there's other alliances being made that I'm not a part of, so it just added to the emotional turmoil that you feel on a show like this."

As for Rick, she said he already burnt her once: "From the get-go, I really liked Rick. Out of all the guys, I connected with Rick because he talked about his wife and his kids and his life. And I was like, 'sweetie dad vibes,'" she said of their rapport.

"And then when I realized that he was feeding information to the guys, I was like, 'Bro, what the hell? I thought we connected and we had this little friendship going on?' I wouldn't have called it an alliance," she clarified. "But not enough to throw me under the bus. I was shocked when I could tell that he was telling other people clues. And I think that's why I acted the way that I did, because I was super hurt. I'm the only one who kept my word about the clues, like Ally told Tai.

"I was like, 'You can't trust anybody,' and that's what made it hard to want to commit," she added of her lack of alliances at the end. "Because I'm like, 'Why commit if I know they're just gonna lie anyway?'"

Paris or Cannes? The great conundrum

Despite the labyrinth clues and croquet on the manor grounds, Rachel got twisted around in determining her French location. For her third trip to the Map Room, Rachel said she let Tai's intel get into her head, and she chose Cannes as their locale.

"It came from Tai's clues because they were so niche, so specific, like the Can-can dance and the film festival," she said of what persuaded her to ignore Paris. "But every time I walked into the Map Room, going into it, I had a plan. Then you sit down and look at the screen, the timer starts, and you're like, 'Oh crap, never mind!'" she said, laughing.

"It's like classic test-taking 101. I've studied and I know what I need to do. And then you look at those multiple choice questions, you're like, 'Wait a second, maybe I'm wrong?'"

When she was revealed to have guessed the farthest from Paris, Rachel looked like she had been betrayed by Tai as she left the bus. In truth, Rachel said she knew that Tai had been genuine with the clues she shared.

"Tai and I really connected, but I knew that she was making connections with other alliances. But I was like, 'For now, I know that she has my back,'" she said of why she believed her going into the Map Room. "And I felt like she looked really shocked, too. I really felt like she was sad about it, so that I knew that she was not leading me astray. I had no doubt that she really did think that we were in Cannes. If she had been in the Map Room, I think she would have been in the exact same spot."

The worst birthday ever... sort of

Rachel admitted that losing was sad, but even worse: "It was actually my birthday when I got kicked off!"

However, the production team made sure the day wasn't a total wash.

"They put me up in a cute little hotel, and I had a bath with a good soak. I was in there for three hours," she said. "It was the best way to celebrate my birthday. I got some cake from a little French restaurant. It was a good way to close it out. I talked to my family, and they're like, 'Wow, why are they letting you call? Is it because it's your birthday?' I'm like, 'Nope! I'm out!' But it was a good way to wrap it up."

She also had high praise for everyone behind the scenes at Destination X.

"The part that I wish more people saw, which you don't see on a production like this, is how amazing everybody in the background is," she shared. "The handlers are amazing. Some of the people that I love the most were the people behind the scenes always being like, 'Are you OK? Are you eating enough? Are you getting enough sleep? What can we do to make this experience more pleasant for you?' And then it was so nice getting off the bus to be able to hang out with them for a bit before I went home."

Rachel Rosette's relationship update

Asked how she's faring now that she's home, she revealed her life has changed a lot since her exit.

"Since filming, I have gotten divorced, but he's fine. He has a boyfriend," she deadpanned. "A lot of big changes."

For me, watching it back was really hard because I'm still in that boat," she said of wanting kids. "Except now, I gotta meet somebody again and get married again and wait to make sure they're not a psychopath, and then have kids with them."

Right now, she's taking care of her beloved dog and hopes that her fertility story makes other women feel less alone.

