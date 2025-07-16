Is Destination X’s Ally Bross Still with Shayne Cureton?

From the very first episode of Destination X, travel influencer Ally Bross made it known she would be a player to reckon with after she won the first challenge and continued to be a dominant force all the way through the Final 4.

A player that wanted both a heart and game alliance from the start, she immediately connected with model Shayne Cureton, and they were ride-or-dies until she was ousted from the game on July 15 by aligned rivals Rick Szabo and Peter Weber (an alum from The Traitors).

After getting so close, Ally told NBC Insider that she is content with her choices and game play. “At the end of the day in that challenge, I got all of my cards right. I was forced out," she said.

Read more below from Ally, where she discusses her loyalty to Shayne and whether or not they're still together.

Ally Bross explains what Shayne Cureton did to earn her unbreakable trust on Destination X

Josh Martinez, Jonah Evarts, Mack Fitzgerald, Tai Lowry, Rick Szabo, Shayne Cureton, Ally Bross, Rachel Rosette, Biggy Bailey, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Matteo Graia/NBC

"I think it was very evident that Shayne and I were aligned on a lot of our core values outside of the game, and he has the tattoo that says, 'loyalty' and let me tell you, he has it for a reason,” Bross explained. "He is very loyal and very honest. When I decided to work with Shayne and combine our alliances — me and Tai, Shayne and Biggy — I knew we had the similar understanding that we're separate, but together. There will be things that you can't tell me because of Biggy, and there will be things I will keep from you because of Tai."

Ally said as long as they were able to be upfront with one another, there was nothing to fear. It was only after Tai broke their alliance and shared clues with Peter, and ultimately was sent packing from the game, that Ally had to reassess her own alliance.

“That left me kind of in a limbo where I really have to trust Biggy too now because I'm working with Shayne,” she said of her imposed alliance with the sports bettor from Tennessee. "Luckily, we were able to bring Mack in, and it's not shown too much, but she was a great asset. The four of us were working together really hard, playing a really strong social and competitive game. So, Shayne was a great pick from the beginning and he continued to prove himself over and over and over again."

Are Ally Bross and Shayne Cureton still together after Destination X?

"We are not together, but we are really close,” she said. "I talk to Shayne every other day. I'm going to see him next week to visit Indianapolis. He's a great guy, and it's been hard for me to watch the audience's reaction to him. People don't like him. They don't like me, either, but I can handle it. I don't regret anything. It was a great experience overall."

New episodes of Destination X premiere Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC and are available to stream next day on Peacock.