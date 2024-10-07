Dermot Mulroney Grieves the Loss of His Mom, Ellen, with Touching Tribute

One Chicago Wednesday Returns with New Faces | One Chicago | First Look | NBC

Get to Know: Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzie Novak | One Chicago | NBC

The Chicago Fire star honors his mother, Ellen B. Mulroney, who tragically died on September 3 at 92-years-old.

Dermot Mulroney is grieving the loss of his beloved mother, Ellen Byrne Mulroney, who tragically died on September 3.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

The Chicago Fire star has always spoken fondly of his family, making this a heartbreaking loss for the Mulroney family. Known for her warmth and support for her children's passions, Ellen was a central figure in her family's lives, raising five children alongside her late husband, Michael Mulroney, who passed in 2022.

RELATED: All About Dermot Mulroney's Wife and Kids

Aside from being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ellen was a regional theatre actress who was a lifelong appreciator of the arts, so it's no wonder her son has become such a dynamite member of the Chicago Fire family.

Dermot Mulroney's tearjerking tribute to his mother Ellen

In honor of his mother's tragic passing, Mulroney took to Instagram on October 7 to shed some light on the fantastic life Ellen led. In the post, Mulroney shared a photo of himself hugging his mom, with both Mulroneys beaming for the camera.

Dermot Mulroney attends the "Anyone But You" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Ellen Byrne Goen Mulroney - 07/16/32 - 09/03/24 Our mom, Michael’s beloved wife, small town Iowa girl, daughter of Don the town dentist and a little ragtime piano playing baker of a mom called Goey," Mulroney captioned the Instagram slideshow. "An actress (with Gene Wilder! at U or Iowa and in Shakespeare repertory company at The Cleveland Playhouse for 2 seasons late 50s with Dom DeLouise! and June Squibb!)."

Mulroney's heart-wrenching tribute continued, "OG soccer-mom, den mother, orchestra mom, champion car-pooler, beach-goer, the best calendar-keeper and list-maker, 70s New Year’s party hostess, den-mother, dog-lover, art-collector, theater-goer and patron of all arts - a lifelong Cape Codder. Ellen had more girl-friends than anyone I ever met. Great-grandmother to one (Alice Ellen). GrammaGramps to 8. Mother to 4 incredible people…and me. You will be missed."

RELATED: What's Going on with Dermot Mulroney's Chief Pascal on Chicago Fire?

While it is no secret that Mulroney is a powerhouse performer, he seems to have gotten his acting chops from his mother. Aside from Ellen's tenure in the Shakespeare repertory company, Mulroney starred alongside her in a Cape Cod theatrical production of Peter Pan's Mother in 2013.

"I would have moved a mountain for this opportunity," Mulroney told Cape Cod Times. "I'm so excited to be able to manifest a moment like this, to do something creatively like this with her."

Our condolences go out to Mulroney and his family during this time. Watch Season 13 of Chicago Fire on NBC.