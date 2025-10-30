Dermot Mulroney Has Hair Like Elvis in Unbelievable '80s Headshot

As the no-nonsense Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire, Dermot Mulroney has a very short, efficient haircut. He can't let long hair get in the way of jumping into the line of duty if he needs. But in Mulroney's real life, he can wear his hair however he wants. In the '80s, that meant rocking luscious, Elvis-like tresses that were gelled to perfection.

Dermot Mulroney's '80s hair is glorious

The photo, below, was taken all the way back in 1984, long before Mulroney was a movie star and household name. Listen, he was trying to look the part of a Hollywood it boy, and eventually, he became just that. Mulroney's first role was in the TV film Sin of Innocence. His big screen debut was in 1988's Sunset, but it wasn't until his parts in Young Guns (1988) and Career Opportunities (1991) that he really started to break out.

Mulroney went on to become a fixture in '90s movies, iconically starring opposite Julia Roberts in My Best Friend's Wedding. Some more of his most popular projects include The Family Stone (2005), Georgia Rule (2007), and a guest arc on the hit sitcom Friends, playing Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) coworker Gavin. His career has been long and varied. Who knows, maybe this early headshot was his good luck charm?

A portrait of Dermot Mulroney taken in December 1984 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Now, as Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire, Mulroney is tackling new emotional waters. Pascal is still grappling with the sudden death of his wife, Monica (Kadee Stickland), which rocked the show in Season 13.

When he first came on the scene, Pascal was immediately compared to Boden (Eamonn Walker), the longtime beloved chief of Firehouse 51 who left the show as a full-time cast member after Season 12.

"He's the new guy in the firehouse, and he's gonna have things done the way he sees fit," Mulroney told NBC Insider about the comparisons between Boden and Pascal. "That doesn't really rub everybody the right way, I think. But it's so fun to see how they're going to resolve those things or turn them into conflicts; we'll see."

"This entire experience on Chicago Fire is brand new for me," he added. "I'm also joining a cast that's already here. So I'm really the new guy in a brand new experience. I've never played a part that will last this long. I've never worked on a job for this many months...It's rare for me to work on a character where I don't already know the storyline... So, I'm having the most amazing time in a new process. [I've been acting] a long time—it's so nice to have a new way to look at creating a role, originating a role."