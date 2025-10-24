How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Hoops, Exclusively on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Nikola Jokić leads the Nuggets against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in an early-season Western Conference showdown.

After more than two decades away, NBC Sports is back in the NBA business — and even in Week 1 of the brand-new regular season, NBC's streaming service, Peacock, is wasting no time in putting an exclusive spotlight on some of the league’s biggest games.

In an early matchup between two Western Conference playoff contenders from last season, the Denver Nuggets will travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27 as part of a streaming-only NBA doubleheader that’s exclusive to Peacock. How can you catch the game? Keep scrolling for details!

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch NBA basketball on Peacock

The Denver Nuggets hit the road for an early-season NBA showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 27, with tipoff time set for 9:30 p.m. ET from the T-Wolves’ home court at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Peacock will exclusively stream the game live as part of a back-to-back NBA Monday doubleheader, after an earlier 7 p.m. ET contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons that’s also exclusive to Peacock.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are each reloading their biggest stars as they take aim at deeper playoff runs than they managed only a season ago. Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokić led Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers before falling in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals to the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the T-Wolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards took Minnesota all the way to the Western Conference Finals — where the awaiting Thunder also ended their title run.

Both Denver and Minnesota compete in the Northwest Division of the NBA’s Western Conference, which means their October 27 matchup — the first of four head-to-head meetings this season — comes with built-in stakes as each tries to jump to an early division lead. The Nuggets bounced the Wolves from postseason play in 2023, and the Wolves knocked out the Nuggets in 2024, so there's plenty of history between these talented, longtime rivals.

From Week 1 of the 2025-2026 NBA season all the way through April, Peacock will feature exclusive NBA games on Mondays, while also offering simulcast streaming of NBA on NBC games on Tuesdays — plus simulcast streaming of Sunday Night Basketball starting in February of 2026.

