Denver Nuggets’ Three-Time MVP Nikola Jokić Just Tied 64-Year-Old NBA Record

The 2025-2026 NBA season (as well as the return of the NBA on NBC) is just a few weeks old, and some players need a little while to warm up. That's not the case for Nikola Jokić.

Just days before Halloween, the three-time league MVP and seven-time All-Star hit a statistical benchmark that hasn't been seen in the NBA since the 1960s, and he did it while leading the Denver Nuggets to a hot start in their quest to get back to the NBA Finals after a disappointing 2024-25 finish.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić's ties triple-double record

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

On October 29, Jokić recorded his fourth consecutive triple-double in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, notching 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. With that triple-double, he became the first player to record four consecutive triple-doubles to start the season since Oscar Robertson did so for the Cincinnati Royals during their 1961-62 campaign, according to The Athletic. Robertson went on to average a triple-double for the entire season that year, something only two other players have ever managed: the Sacramento Kings' 18-year veteran guard Russell Westbrook and, you guessed it, Nikola Jokić.

It's far from the first time Jokić has set an unprecedented benchmark with triple-doubles, so named because they're achieved when a player hits double digits in points, rebounds, and assists in a game. He holds the league records for most regular season and playoff triple-doubles by a center, and he once set a Guinness World Record by hitting a triple-double in less than 15 minutes of playing time. He also holds the record for the highest-scoring triple-double in league history, which means he found a way to log 10 assists while also scoring 61 points. On top of all of that, he is the only player in the history of the NBA to score more than 30 points, collect more than 20 rebounds, and dish out more than 20 assists in a single game.

These are staggering numbers, and yet they don't seem to be the limit of Jokić's astounding abilities. Now entering his eleventh season in the NBA, he remains a reliable force on the court for the Nuggets, and one of the most feared players in basketball, able to shoot from just about anywhere and showcasing often stunning court awareness in his passing.

Sadly, Jokić did not continue his streak of triple-doubles into a fifth consecutive game, as the Nuggets lost to the Trail Blazers on Halloween night, but his season is still off to a spectacular start.

