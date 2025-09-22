Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Why Dek of Hearts Caused “One of the Biggest Shocks in Voice History”

Country Artists usually pick country Coaches on The Voice (unless they get blocked). But Dek of Hearts just made a move no one saw coming.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

During the first night of Blind Auditions for Season 28, the three-person band made up of Dylan, Emily and Kollin (hence "Dek") performed a pitch-perfect rendition of "Heads Carolina, Tails California." Though they've only been performing together for 14 months, their three-part harmony is so well-tuned that they got chair turns from all four Coaches before the first verse was over.

"I couldn’t even sit down. I wanted to hee-haw and yee-yaw. Y’all gave me the country Holy Ghost," raved Coach Snoop Dogg. Referring to his past in One Direction, Coach Niall Horan pitched himself to the group by saying, "I was in a band..."

Coach Michael Bublé said what everyone was thinking: The group was obviously going to pick Reba McEntire. "This is so unfair," he said. "So she may be one of the most prolific, iconic singers in the history of America. But think of how many Bublé-bies will be made…"

Reba McEntire brought out her secret weapon to try and win Dek of Hearts

Dylan Kelly, Emily Clapp, and Kollin Baile appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

"I have a question: Fans, what do y'all think? Who should they go with?" McEntire asked the audience, who promptly pulled out literal fans with her face on them.

"When I say she got fans, she got fans," observed Snoop, impressed.

Being a team, Dek of Hearts had to talk it over before making their decision. When they turned around to announce their choice in unison, their answer was so shocking, McEntire had to lay down on the ground.

"Team Niall!" they said. That's right: Dek of Hearts, a country group, passed on working with the Queen of Country.

"Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history," Horan mused to the camera. "If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music Artist, you’re doing something right."

McEntire was no less impressed. "He won The Voice two years in a row, and now he’s the king of the 4-Chair Turn?" she marveled. Yep. Looks like Niall Horan is the one to beat!