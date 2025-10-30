How to Stream Dead Certain, Your Next NBC News Studios Podcast Obsession

Spooky season may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you have to give up streaming thrilling TV shows, movies, and podcasts. In fact, there's one heart-pounding podcast premiering soon from NBC News Studios that you won't want to miss.

It's called Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, and its first episode premieres Tuesday, November 4. (Stream it wherever you get your podcasts.) After 15-year-old Martha Moxley's murder in 1975, the country was shaken to the core. For years, no suspects were identified, but in time, fingers pointed at Michael Skakel, a cousin of the Kennedys. The 2002 trial that followed Skakel's arrest captivated the nation. He was convicted, but in 2018 that conviction was overturned. So, what is the truth? Who killed Martha Moxley?

Dead Certain excavates this gripping case with incisive detail. It's absolutely going to be your next podcast obsession. Below, read more details about the Moxley case and the podcast, including the full episode schedule.

What is Dead Certain about?

Read an official description for Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, below:

"The night before Halloween 1975, 15-year-old Martha Moxley was found bludgeoned to death outside her family’s home in the tiny Greenwich, Connecticut, enclave of Belle Haven. The local police, used to dealing more with traffic stops than a high-profile murder, grappled with a lack of forensic evidence – or a motive. They had their suspects, of course. The creepy neighbor. The eldest teenage son of the Skakel family next door. The Skakel children’s burly tutor. But without concrete evidence or a confession, the case stalled out. For decades, it remained unsolved, and it seemed like no one would ever be charged with her killing. But then, a series of improbable events involving, among others, Dominick Dunne, William Kennedy Smith, and Mark Fuhrman, compounded to deliver the public a new suspect: 39-year-old Michael Skakel, who’d been 15, like Martha, at the time of the crime.

The arrest made national headlines – and not just because Michael Skakel was an accused killer. He was also a cousin of the Kennedys. Skakel’s 2002 high-profile murder trial was a media feeding frenzy. Reporters wondered – would this rich, privileged son of a scion get away with it? Despite flimsy evidence and witnesses with questionable backgrounds, a jury convicted Michael. For many, it felt like a fitting end to the Moxley case. Finally, justice was served. Sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, Michael Skakel, who’d always proclaimed his innocence, fought for his freedom. In 2018, his conviction was overturned – and prosecutors declined to re-prosecute. Innocent in the eyes of the law, Michael remains guilty in the eyes of many.

Where does the truth lie? Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, is an immersive, fresh take on this infamous case. The series is hosted by veteran journalist Andrew Goldman, hired a decade ago by Skakel’s cousin RFK Jr. to research a book about the case. But after the book was published, Goldman found he couldn’t let it go."

When do episodes of Dead Certain come out?

There are 12 episodes of Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, and they drop weekly starting Tuesday, November 4. See the full release schedule, below: