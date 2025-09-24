Bowen Yang Flexed an SNL-Honed Talent on Day Drinking with Seth Meyers & Matt Rogers

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Elton John Bet Lola Young His House That Her Song "d£aler" Would Be a Hit

The cast member and his Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers proved there's nothing they can't do on the popular Late Night segment.

When Seth Meyers asked Bowen Yang to read an absurd, almost Stefon-style ad without breaking, he should have known it'd barely be a challenge for the longtime Saturday Night Live cast member.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host went "Day Drinking" with Yang and his Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers, and it was a delightful display of all three mens' talents and charm. Meyers made themed drinks and flirty comments while BFFs Yang and Rogers shocked the Late Night Host by being able to identify Cynthia Erivo, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Nicole Scherzinger's vocals by just one note of their songs.

Rogers, an actor who's an occasional guest anchor on Today, transformed into Anne Hathaway in Les Miserables at a moment's notice, while Yang inhabited the character of a repressed 1950s housewife and a proud parent at a school play. They even downed Meyers' questionable green and "Christmas-colored" drinks with ease.

The most impressive feat, however, was simply Yang doing his job well.

RELATED: Carson Daly Got His Start As Jimmy Kimmel's Intern: "It's a Crazy Story..."

Bowen Yang effortlessly read Seth Meyers's cue cards without breaking

The Emmy-nominated comedian was asked to read a podcast ad without laughing, despite the unhinged, NSFW copy written on the cue cards. And Yang executed the challenge with ease, despite Rogers and Meyers laughing hysterically in the background.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

If Meyers was really hoping to trip Yang up, maybe he shouldn't have had the podcaster and SNL cast member read cards penned by Wally, the same cue card writer he works with every weekend at SNL. Apparently, not even alcohol messes with Yang's ability to do his job well.

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Seth Meyers appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 13 Episode 1704. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Meyers reacted to Yang's talents by ripping off his shirt and revealing a sequin tank top, allowing him to fit in with Yang and Rogers' outfits. His new bit of wardrobe was provided by Donna Richards, the longtime SNL costumer who memorably made a cameo during the SNL50 Anniversary Special and proclaimed her love for Jason Momoa. Making a brief cameo in "Day Drinking," she confirmed that Meyers looked "Fab."

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 51 for 2025-2026

Seth Meyers modeled a surprise sparkly tank top

Rogers and Yang took it a step further by screaming while declaring him "incredible" and "hot," giving Meyers a visible confidence boost — even as he protested.

"I do want to let people know: don't judge me against them! I'm a man with a wife and three children," he joked, but after Rogers later referred to him as "little tank top b---h," he got emotional. "It's the most I've ever felt accepted," he sweetly joked.

RELATED: Kenan Thompson Says Reba McEntire Loved His Impression in SNL's "Two Worlds Collide"

You might as well bookmark this "Day Drinking" segment for the next time you need 17 minutes of good vibes, wholesome positivity, and Seth Meyers giggling.

Watch "Seth, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang Go Day Drinking" above, and watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC, next-day on Peacock.