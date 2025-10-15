Why You Recognize Pascal’s New Love Interest, Davis, on Chicago Fire (DETAILS)

Chicago Fire's Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) has been thriving at the helm of Firehouse 51, and while the Chief keeps his cards close to the chest, viewers got a glimpse of some inner turmoil after Pascal was asked out on a date.

Months following the death of his wife, Pascal took off his wedding ring in Chicago Fire's "In the Blood." Not long after making this emotional choice, Pascal caught the eye of Annabeth Gish's Ms. Annette Davis, the Chicago mayor's Chief of Staff.

As the CFD undergoes budget cuts in Season 14, Pascal took it upon himself to visit the CFD HQ, running into Ms. Davis and confronting her about the last-minute removal of one of 51's rigs. After Pascal guessed that Davis was the "mastermind of the CFD cost-cutting," she encouraged him to visit her office later that week to discuss the matter further.

After Pascal visited Davis' office, he was tipped off about some of the CFD and City Hall's plans, but that wasn't the only shocker: Davis has a crush on Pascal. Here's what happened:

Annabeth Gish plays Chief Annette Davis on Chicago Fire

After asking Pascal about his past in Miami and commending him for his many years of passionate service to the CFD, Davis got candid about some of the complaints Pascal had raised.

"This won't be publicly announced for another week or two," Davis revealed. "But City Hall and the fire department have finalized a plan to consolidate and reduce the number of battalions in the CFD."

Pascal asked when the plan would go into effect, while Davis assured him that his commitment to the job had ensured he wasn't on the chopping block. Pascal thanked Davis for her time, leaving feeling even less confident than when he arrived. But before Pascal left, Davis had a question for him.

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) and Annette Davis (Annabeth Gish) appear on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 3 "In The Blood". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"I was just wondering if maybe sometime you and I go grab a drink," Davis said warmly. "It's just that in my experience, it's a rare thing to meet a man who isn't intimidated by a woman in my position. But no pressure, obviously."

Pascal was downright gobsmacked, struggling to answer Davis.

"Well, it's just... I'm um, married," Pascal choked out, grimacing while adding, "I was."

Pascal stammered that he wasn't "in a place" to go grab drinks, awkwardly thanking Davis for her time before high-tailing it to the elevator. As he pressed the button frantically, Pascal glanced down at his ringless hand in panic.

Pascal let Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in on what he learned from Davis, revealing that she leaked the intel to him right before asking him out, much to Severide's surprise. But Pascal remained skeptical about the flirtatious "politico," suspicious that Davis was working some angle just to get a source close to the ground.

"Or maybe she just likes you," Severide shrugged as Pascal changed the subject.

Why Chicago Fire fans recognize Annabeth Gish

Annabeth Gish at the "Lioness" season 2 premiere at the Linwood Dunn Theater on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gish boasts a multi-decade career in both film and television, delivering countless unforgettable performances akin to her recent splash as Davis on Season 14 of Chicago Fire. In addition to starring opposite Julia Roberts in the smash 1988 romantic comedy Mystic Pizza, Gish appeared in big screen must-sees like Nixon, Beautiful Girls, and SLC Punk!

The 54-year-old has starred in dozens of television series, gracing viewers with dynamite recurring appearances in shows like Courthouse, CSI: Miami, and The West Wing. Some of her other prominent television roles include playing Eileen Caffee in Brotherhood, Charlotte Millwright in The Bridge, Lieutenant Althea Jarry in Sons of Anarchy, and Dr. Anne Sullivan in Pretty Little Liars.

In addition to recurring as Monica Reyes in four seasons of The X-Files, Gish also starred in The Mayfair Witches and Mike Flanagan's thrillers The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. In 2017, she guest-starred as Carolyn Rivers in a Season 19 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Gish continues to steal the show on Chicago Fire, and Chihards can't wait to see where her story heads next.

