David Letterman Slapped Jimmy Fallon with a Tortilla in a Surprise Tonight Show Visit

The former Late Night Host's homecoming was backed by — who else? — Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band.

It was a 30 Rock homecoming for David Letterman on February 10, as the former Late Night with David Letterman Host unexpectedly popped up during Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show monologue. The hilarious moment came alongside Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band's own return to NBC, for a week-long gig subbing for The Roots as the in-house ensemble.

As Fallon kicked off his Monday monologue with a run of jokes about the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl ("You could tell the game was over when the Eagles dumped Gatorade on their coach halfway through the second quarter," he said), Schaffer's band kicked into Letterman's classic theme as the man himself strolled out in a suit and what's become his signature white beard.

"My God! David Letterman, what are doing here?" Fallon asked him.

"Is this the 23rd hour of the TODAY show?" Letterman joked in faux confusion. "Jimmy, by the way, congratulations! This is fantastic. I'm telling you, this is perhaps the greatest rehearsal I've ever been part of," he added, after a bit of back-and-forth with his former band leader Shaffer.

Letterman has certainly retained his acerbic wit: After Fallon offered to let Letterman take the wheel and tell a few monologue jokes, Letterman took his time reviewing the cue cards before telling Fallon, "No, I'm good thanks."

David Letterman slaps Jimmy Fallon with a tortilla on The Tonight Show

Despite likening Fallon's classic Tonight Show stunts and games to "Chuck E. Cheese," Letterman was extremely eager to try the tortilla slap challenge — on Fallon, specifically.

"Typically, I travel with tortillas," Letterman said, before requesting that someone "hit me right in the beard" with one. Then he whipped one across Fallon's face, doing it a few more times for good measure before inviting Shaffer to participate. Don't worry, though — Fallon got his own (audible) slap in, too.

"I'll see you in court," Letterman told him. Watch David Letterman's surprise Tonight Show cameo above.

Jimmy Fallon during the monologue The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 69 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Why Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band are subbing for The Roots this week

As Fallon told Shaffer after Letterman left the stage, "The Roots are going to help out Saturday Night Live for their big 50th anniversary thing, which I'm sure I'll see you at that."

Shaffer has a long history with 30 Rock's NBC Studios: Before he was Late Night with David Letterman's band leader from 1982-1983, he was a member of Saturday Night Live's original house band (he's played by comedian Paul Rust in the Saturday Night biopic about the very first episode, which NBC will re-air on February 15).

