David Ajala Reveals What to Expect from Law & Order’s New Detective, Theo Walker

The Law & Order newcomer reveals Riley's new partner, Theo Walker, has "something to offer" the squad.

Law & Order has welcomed a fresh face for its milestone 25th season. Meet David Ajala, the star behind Detective Theo Walker.

Best known for his commanding screen presence and versatility across film and television, Ajala is officially joining the ranks of the steadfast 27th Precinct. The London-born actor makes his Law & Order debut in Season 25's "Guardian," airing November 13, when Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) meets his new partner and the two investigate the murder of a teen boy.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Insider, Ajala opened up about joining a 35-year franchise during a landmark chapter, describing the experience as "very special."

"There is something very, very special about being part of this franchise," Ajala gushed. "Because when you're out in New York City, and you're shooting scenes, people recognize it, you know? They recognize the show, they recognize the actors, and it means a lot to them ... To be part of something that is so well-loved is very special."

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ajala's Law & Order arrival certainly marks an exciting new chapter for the NBC nail-biter. Read on to learn about his acting career and what Ajala says fans can expect from Detective Theo Walker, below.

David Ajala is known for his roles in Star Trek, The Dark Knight, and beyond

David Ajala visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2024 on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Many know Ajala for his recent role as Cleveland Booker in the hit sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery, but his acting career spans decades. After being encouraged to pursue acting by a childhood math teacher, Ajala has built a wide-ranging career defined by standout performances across genres.

Some of Ajala's early work includes playing Sean Campbell on the British sports drama Dream Team and Flipside in the comedy series Trexx and Flipside. Ajala boasts notable television guest appearances in hit British series, such as Doctor Who, Silent Witness, Misfits, Monroe, and Black Mirror.

Outside of his Star Trek adventures, some of Ajala's recent television roles include starring as Casey in the mini-series The Jetty, Zach Ellis in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, Manchester Black in Supergirl, Roy Eris on Nightflyers, and Burton on Falling Water. Ajala has starred in several big-screen projects as well, appearing in hit films like The Dark Knight, Fast & Furious 6, Jupiter Ascending, Following Footsteps, and The Woman in Cabin 10.

Ajala is no stranger to the world of Dick Wolf procedurals, either. Ajala guest starred in two episodes of the hit British spin-off Law & Order: UK in 2013.

David Ajala says Law & Order's Theo Walker is "very comfortable in his skin"

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appears in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

As for what Law & Order fans can expect from Ajala's Theo Walker, the franchise newcomer reveals that his character is confident that he has "something to offer" the squad.

"[Walker] is somebody who's very comfortable in his skin. Who can walk into any room knowing that no one's above me, I'm not below anybody, and I have something to offer," Ajala told NBC Insider. "I think there's something very powerful, a quality that a guy can have that and be in any room knowing that he deserves to be there. And not just that, but I have something to offer."

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka

