Law & Order's David Ajala Unpacks Theo Walker's "Reality Check" with Riley (EXCLUSIVE)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

"I don't think he's in the business of being liked," Ajala tells NBC Insider. "He's in the business of justice."

The 27th Precinct just got a shake-up with the arrival of Law & Order newcomer Detective Theo Walker, played by David Ajala.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 25's "Guardian" wasted no time introducing Walker as he arrived on a crime scene to meet his new partner, Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott). Upon their arrival at the scene, Riley asked Walker if this was his first homicide case. Walker explained that he previously worked Narcotics, where he saw plenty of dead bodies but was busier finding drug stashes, not killers. After a witness saw the murder of a teenager, the squad learned that their victim was Omari Kemp, a prospective basketball star slated to get signed to a high-profile team. This kick-started a gripping investigation where Walker was determined to see justice served.

RELATED: Law & Order’s Odelya Halevi Gushes Over Mariska Hargitay's "Energy" on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC Insider chatted with Ajala about his action-packed Season 25 debut in "Guardian," which saw Riley confronting his new partner, a moment the British actor described as a "reality check" for Law & Order's new detective.

Detective Theo Walker hit the ground running at the 2-7 on Law & Order

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appears in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

After visiting Omari's foster parents, James and Katie Pickett, the detectives learned that Omari's foster father had also become his coach since his adoption, revealing that there were several people around his son trying to cash in on his future success. As it turns out, James was the one to kill his own foster son after learning Omari didn't plan on cutting him any of his future earnings.

Omari's foster mom confessed that James killed Omari in a fit of rage after putting too much pressure on the boy, leading to his arrest. But once they landed in the courtroom, James claimed that Omari had attacked him two weeks prior at his school, which made him feel like Omari could hurt him in a future argument and led to his self-defense claim. Walker told the A.D.A.s that James was clearly lying to paint a picture of "another violent Black man" to sway the jury.

And he was determined to prove James was lying. Walker revealed that the school had cameras that Omari's defense didn't know about, which could confirm that Omari never got violent with his foster father. Walker went to the school to cross-check this assumed fabrication, finding a video that confirmed that a heated encounter did take place.

But when Walker returned to the precinct, he told A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) that he didn't have luck getting security footage from the alleged argument. But Walker did speak to the school's staff and confirmed that no one heard or saw any argument. Riley seemed a little miffed by Walker's solo side-quest, but the prosecution soared with the argument that James' claim of previous violence couldn't be verified.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Law & Order Season 25

Riley confronted his partner, Walker: "I don't do the lone wolf thing"

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The jury ruled James Pickett guilty of murder, a resounding win for the squad after the foster parents were revealed to be exploitative of their son. But Walker's maneuver with the security footage? That was a loose-end Riley wanted to tie up as he met Walker in the lounge to confirm they landed a conviction.

"Yep, justice served," Walker said.

"I don't disagree," Riley nodded before gravely adding, "I did speak to the security guard at the school, though. He told me about the video. The one that you said didn't exist."

Walker was taken aback but stood his ground. "The guy is guilty, we both know it," Walker explained. "I did what I thought would be best, didn't break any laws."

"No, I know, I know. And I get why you did it, Theo," Riley assured him. "But listen, I don't do the lone wolf thing. So either we do this thing together, or you gotta find a different partner."

RELATED: Why Reid Scott's Kids Were "Blown Away" When They Visited the Law & Order Set (EXCLUSIVE)

David Ajala unpacks Theo Walker's cliffhanger moment with his new partner on Law & Order: "That feels very real to me"

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appears in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"It's a bit of a reality check, and it's healthy," Ajala told NBC Insider about Walker's tense encounter with his new partner. "But our man Theo Walker comes from narcotics, and most of the work that he does, he is a lone wolf. And he has to bet on himself, you know?"

Ajala added that Walker's undercover background was high-risk, so he had to constantly ensure his own safety due to his life being constantly jeopardized. After riding solo for so long, Walker isn't conditioned to understand he has the backup at the 2-7.

"He's not used to relying on somebody else, but now in this situation, with this partnership, that's something he's gonna have to figure out very, very quickly," Ajala explained. "I like how it's not like, 'OK, we're cool, we're buddies. OK, we're gonna work together.' I like how they have to kind of go through a trial-and-error process of figuring it out. That feels very real to me."

Ajala concluded, "I don't think Walker is trying to make friends. I don't think he's in the business of being liked. He's in the business of justice. That's his thing, and you know there's a natural bit of swagger to it, too. Because he enjoys what he does."

Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka

Shop Law & Order merch!