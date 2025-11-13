Law & Order's David Ajala Reveals the Hard-to-Find Treat He "Always" Keeps on Set

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

"I had to bring it with me from the UK," the Law & Order newcomer told NBC Insider.

When it comes to staying fueled behind the scenes to take down criminals, Law & Order newcomer David Ajala knows exactly what keeps him going.

The British actor is making his highly anticipated debut on the long-running procedural as Detective Theo Walker, but before stepping onto the crime scene, he chatted with NBC Insider to give fans a taste of his on-set favorites. Ajala revealed that his on-set must-have is Supermalt, a beloved British non-alcoholic malt beverage with a caramel taste. Between long filming days and action-packed chase scenes, Ajala tells NBC Insider that keeping a bit of home close by helps him stay grounded in the moment.

"[Supermalt is] one of my things I always like to have," Ajala revealed. "Like a bottle of Supermalt on set or wherever I may be."

In fact, Ajala posted a photo of a bottle of Supermalt while on set of Law & Order with the caption, "Savouring the simple things…"

Supermalt is one of David Ajala's childhood favorites

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appears in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

During his chat with NBC Insider, Ajala broke down the lore behind his affinity for the bespoke British drink.

"Back in the day, when growing up from quite humble beginnings, having a Supermalt, if I saw that in the house, it meant that there's a celebration," Ajala said. "Somebody's birthday, or it's Christmas, or whatever it might be."

The childhood tradition stuck with Ajala, who still enjoys cracking open a Supermalt whenever he wants a heartwarming reminder to "celebrate" and "enjoy" his time on set. "I always have to have a Supermalt," Ajala shared.

If you're an American and wracking your brain for the last time you saw Supermalt in a convenience store, it's because the beverage is virtually impossible to come by in the States. While Supermalt is a UK exclusive, that hasn't swayed Ajala from taking matters into his own hands.

"I had to bring it with me from the UK," Ajala revealed. "Just put it in the suitcase and just brought it here."

While Supermalt is a year-round treat for the Law & Order newbie, he likes to embrace the seasons with his snack choices. "I like a little soup, especially as it gets a little cold," Ajala revealed. "Or a smoothie in the summer. That's me."

David Ajala talks about the joys of joining Law & Order

Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala), Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Aside from the snacks he's been enjoying behind the scenes on Season 25 of Law & Order, Ajala has delighted in joining such a mythic franchise.

"There is something very, very special about being part of this franchise," Ajala told NBC Insider. "Because when you're out in New York City, and you're shooting scenes, people recognize it, you know? They recognize the show, they recognize the actors, and it means a lot to them, and they like to take photos and videos. And to be part of something that is so well-loved is very special."

While Ajala previously guest starred in two episodes of Dick Wolf's British spin-off Law & Order: UK, he's now jumped across the pond to play Detective Theo Walker, who is settling in at the 27th Precinct alongside his steadfast partner, Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott). Ajala is looking forward to viewers meeting Walker, who he reveals has "something to offer" to the elite squad.

"He is somebody who's very comfortable in his skin. Who can walk into any room knowing that no one's above me, I'm not below anybody, and I have something to offer," Ajala said. "And I think there's something very powerful, a quality that a guy can have that and be in any room knowing that he deserves to be there. And not just that, but I have something to offer."

Don't miss Ajala's arrival as Detective Theo Walker by watching Law & Order on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

