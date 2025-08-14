Darius Rucker's Voice Is Smooth Country Euphoria Singing "Beers & Sunshine" on TODAY

From "Wagon Wheel" to "Alright," Darius Rucker has been delivering certified hit after hit for decades. And just as he did with his live performance of his summertime anthem "Beers and Sunshine" on TODAY, the country music star always puts on one heck of a show.

August 2025 marks the five-year anniversary of the release of "Beers and Sunshine" and, according to Rucker, his fans still go wild for it. "It's crazy how fast time flies. I mean every time I play it live, people just go crazy," he said in a video on his TikTok. "I love it. But I still can't believe it's been five years."

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman, who also performed at NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon special, has said the 2020 chart-topper holds a special place in his heart and, nowadays, a summer playlist is simply not complete without "Beers and Sunshine."

Darius Rucker appears on the Today Show Season 72 on Monday, September 1, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Darius Rucker performed his uplifting hit "Beers and Sunshine" live on TODAY

In February 2021, Rucker and his band treated TODAY viewers to a live performance of his No. 1 hit song "Beers and Sunshine." First released in August 2020 during the pandemic, the Grammy winner told the TODAY co-anchors that the uplifting track came together virtually. "We wrote it on Zoom and recorded it on the internet. Nobody was ever in the room together," Rucker revealed on TODAY. "All the studios were closed when we were trying to do it."

In a video on his YouTube channel, Rucker said it was "wild to write a song that way" and it ended up being one of his biggest hits. "That song will always be special, that one did well for me," he said. "I love 'Beers and Sunshine.'"

When Rucker wrote "Beers and Sunshine" with Ross Copperman, J.T. Harding, and Josh Osborne, the country star shared in a video for CMT that their motivation was to "write a song about getting out, doing things again" amid the pandemic. There was also a big debate about a major lyric in the song. "We went around and around if we were gonna say beers or not. 'Cause there's really no 's' on beer, but it just sang so good — beers and sunshine — that we kept it," he said.

Then, months after "Beers and Sunshine" was released and quickly took over country radio, Rucker took the stage for TODAY's Citi Concert series. Rucker's signature baritone vocals and plucky guitar tunes took listeners on a joyful ride as he sang about the simple pleasures of life like "bonfires and summertime" and "back porch nights."

Viewers felt all the good vibes through the screens. "Mr Rucker: You made me realize that this is my 'happy' song!" one viewer commented on the video of his TODAY performance. "I wear a smile every time it plays." Another declared, "My summer song."

For Rucker, he shared in his chat with CMT that he really resonates with one lyric in the song: "Don't know how to fix it, but I think maybe / Turn on the good times, turn off the TV."

"That's me in a nutshell right there," he said. "I can't fix all these problems, ya know, but I can sure come drink a beer with you and have a good time."

Darius Rucker helped TODAY's Craig Melvin live out his "childhood dream"

Rucker is no stranger to the TODAY family. Back in 2018, for instance, TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin got a chance to live out his "childhood dream" of performing with Rucker, a fellow South Carolina native.

"I always wanted to be a rock star growing up. Problem is, can't really sing. Nonetheless, [I] gave it a shot with one of my all-time favorites," Melvin said, adding that, in his hometown, there's "no bigger band than Hootie & the Blowfish." He also admitted to Rucker that he was "geeking out" being on stage with the music star.

Together, Rucker and Melvin rocked out as they sang Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 classic "Let Her Cry" and viewers got to see the Emmy-winning journalist briefly experience life as a rock star. Cheers to that.