Darci Lynne Singing Adele Is as Gripping and Show-Stopping as You'd Expect

The AGT alum casually belted out one of Adele's most powerful songs.

America's Got Talent music and ventriloquist prodigy Darci Lynne took to social media with a sublime cover of "Make You Feel My Love," Adele's version. (The original song is actually by Bob Dylan). With this performance, Lynne proved once again that she's a force of nature when it comes to belting out high notes.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's rare that an artist as young as Lynne (she's only 19 years old!) can stand toe-to-toe with someone like Adele. But Lynne is an extraordinary talent.

Here Darci Lynne's powerful version of "Make You Feel My Love" here.

The wildest part of this video is how casually Lynne belts out the song's trademark high notes. So effortless!

While fans certainly have a soft spot for the ventriloquist skills that made her a viral sensation while competing on AGT, Lynne singing with no additional props is just as gripping.

Darci Lynne at the 31st Annual Movieguide Awards Gala held at The Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Adele performs onstage at Messe München on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Here's what to know about "Make You Feel My Love"

Although Adele's version of "Make You Feel My Love" is a fan-favorite track from her 2008 debut studio album 19, the renowned singer did not create the iconic tune. That specific credit goes to one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan.

RELATED: Darci Lynne Hit the Wildest Notes of Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" While Playing Piano

Originally written and recorded in 1997 for his Time Out of Mind album, the original Dylan version of "Make You Feel My Love" is considered the definitive performance. It was never released a single, so it didn't have an impact on charts.

That said, Billy Joel's version (albeit with a slightly different title of "To Make You Feel My Love") reached number-50 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released as the lead single off his Greatest Hits Volume III album (coincidentally in 1997, as well).

RELATED: Hear Darci Lynne & Kristin Chenoweth's Dreamlike Vocals Together on This Live Duet

Due to its folk roots and straightforward arrangement (a staple of many Dylan songs), the song is a popular cover choice for artists. Garth Brooks' 1998 rendition earned the country star a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance while also giving Dylan a nomination for Best Country Song. Unfortunately, the song failed to win in either category.