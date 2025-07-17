Darci Lynne Made Simon Cowell Blush Hardcore with This Puppet: "You Are Bright Red"

Fans never thought they'd see the AGT Judge get so flushed watching a performance.

Darci Lynne's time on America's Got Talent Season 12 was full of unforgettable moments. She ended up winning the season thanks to her incredible ventriloquist performances, including one that had Judge Simon Cowell fully blushing. Let's revisit Darci Lynne's Season 12 Semifinals performance, shall we?

After Lynne introduced the world to her elderly puppet friend, Edna, everyone — Cowell included — quickly realized Edna had a major crush on Cowell. Edna didn't waste any time hitting on Cowell before breaking into a rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin that tore the house down. (This wasn't the only time Darci Lynne has covered Aretha Franklin.)

Lynne, as always, showcased her jaw-dropping ventriloquist and singing skills during this performance. Every high note she hit was perfect and precise. The song ended (hilariously) with Edna in Cowell's lap. Watch the moment for yourself here.

"Simon, you are bright red," then-Host Tyra Banks told Cowell after Lynne's performance. "How was that serenade making you feel?"

"Edna, I've got a bit of a crush on you," Cowell said. "Darci, you are in big trouble, but that aside, this was brilliant. And let me tell you why it was brilliant: Because you're funny and you've got a wicked sense of humor, and I'm imagining in my head now kind of a Sesame Street-type show for you."

Cowell told Darci Lynne she was destined for the big time — and years later, his prophecy turned out to be correct.

Darci Lynne predicted her future success as a performer

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

In a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman, Lynne said that after her Season 12 America's Got Talent win, she aspired to be a more well-rounded performer in the future.

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," Lynne said. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."

In 2025, Lynne has accomplished that and then some. She is currently in the middle of a summer concert tour with dates scheduled all across the United States.