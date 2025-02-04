Darci Lynne's Exceptional Range Takes Flight Singing a Billie Eilish Classic

Back in 2020, America's Got Talent Season 12 champion, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne, took to social media to show off her impressive vocal range in the form of a cover version of Billie Eilish's "xanny." It shouldn't be surprising to witness the now-20-year-old perform any song to perfection at this point, but this one hits a little differently.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

Listen to Darci Lynne perform "xanny" here.

Lynne's voice effortlessly hits all the right notes of "xanny." And she wasn't held back by singing with her mouth closed this time — which she often does for her puppet performances. For this cover, she let her organic vocals shine and gave a master class in technique in the process.

In a 2017 interview with her local newspaper, The Oklahoman, Lynne opened up about her career aspirations. In her mind, she doesn't want to be pigeonholed to who she is on the AGT stage.

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," she confessed. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."

Fans will be happy to know Lynne is well on her way to superstardom in 2025. In fact, she's about to embark on a nationwide concert tour.

“That response has been literally crazy, because like the first day that we put my first show out on sale, it sold out in six minutes," Lynne said about touring in 2017 "… The demand has just been so high. We had a big fan base in Oklahoma City and that was nice to know. … We love Oklahoma.”

Darci Lynne Farmer attends the REAGAN Nashville premiere at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on August 25, 2024. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for REAGAN Movie

Here's what to know about "xanny"

As the promotional single from her 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, "xanny" introduced many fans to Eilish and helped her career launch with a hot start. The track incorporated vocal distortion and surprising production values that would quickly become her trademark.

After spending four weeks on the chart, the song peaked at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 13, 2019.

Variety called the track's lyrical subject matter "anti-drug, in an amusing, WTF-is-wrong-with-my-contemporaries kind of way."