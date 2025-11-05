AGT Winner Darci Lynne Announces Special Holiday Edition of Hit Tour! What to Know

Ciara And Team Recycled Shut DOWN The Finale With “Level Up” And “Low” | AGT Finale 2025 | NBC

The AGT Winner Is Revealed with a Bit of Magic | In partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Who's ready to rock around the Christmas tree with Darci, Petunia, and more puppet friends?

America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne is bringing holiday cheer to the stage this winter with a yuletide remix of her ongoing Up Close & Personal tour, and holiday lovers won't want to miss it.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

The Season 12 champion, who stunned AGT audiences with her unforgettable singing ventriloquism Act at just 12 years old, is all grown up and has headed across the country for a tour that promises all the charm that first made Lynne an AGT icon. In honor of the weather getting chillier, the fan-favorite ventriloquist, singer, and comedian is delivering a holiday twist on her show that blends festive music, family-friendly humor, and the beloved puppet friends that helped launch her to stardom.

Fans will be able to catch up with Lynne's sassy duet partner, Petunia, and the rest of her puppet buddies as they dive into cherished holiday anthems while Lynne graces fans with the ultimate Christmas treat. Lynne took to Instagram to announce her holiday series of shows, sharing a heartwarming photo of herself striking a pose with her good friends Petunia and Oscar.

RELATED: Darci Lynne Sang Etta James Again without Moving Her Lips and Hit the Loveliest Note

"Already counting down the days ‘till Christmas, and my Christmas shows!" Lynn captioned the announcement. "I hope you’ll come celebrate the holidays with us, and catch us on the road next year too!"

How to get tickets to Darci Lynne's holiday shows

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

After hitting the road in early 2025 and adding several dates to her Up Close and Personal tour, the AGT icon is infusing her ongoing tour with a dose of holiday spirit, just in time for families to enjoy a night of laughter and joy. The "Holiday Edition" of Lynne's show runs from December 5 to December 20 across seven cities as she transforms her hit tour into a festive spectacle.

The holiday-themed performances will feature her powerhouse vocals alongside her beloved puppet friends, each joining her for musical numbers, comedic bits, and heartwarming moments that celebrate the season. The December leg of the tour includes stops in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and several Colorado stops before Lynne wraps the holiday series up with a bow in Wyoming.

While the format will stick true to Lynne's hallmark setlist — boasting incredible ventriloquism, mind-boggling vocal performances, and cheeky improvisation — the holiday edition will be jam-packed with special moments and festive hits crafted for utmost merriment.

Head to Lynne's website to get tickets to the "Holiday Edition" of Darci Lynne's Up Close & Personal Tour — or get tickets to other show dates in 2025 and 2026, here.

Watch America's Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.