It's the end of an era for Kyri, who played Ritter on Chicago Fire for seven years.

This Photo from Daniel Kyri's Last Day on Chicago Fire Will Make Fans Teary-Eyed

Daniel Kyri's Darren Ritter has officially fought his last fire.

In an emotional August 2025 Instagram post, Kyri revealed he had filmed his final scene as a Chicago Fire cast member, including a poignant photo of Ritter's gear — Firehouse 51 helmet and all — lying in his director's chair on set. (Slide 2 in the carousel, below.) One Chicago fans, pass the tissues.

In Kyri's caption, he thanked everyone who made his Chicago Fire journey possible, from his representatives to his colleagues. Perhaps most fittingly, the 30-year-old actor thanked his iconic character directly.

"I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you," Kyri wrote about Ritter. "I'm thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye."

Daniel Kyri reflects on the impact of his Chicago Fire character in the queer community

Kyri — who identifies as queer — was instrumental in bringing the openly gay character of Darren Ritter to life since Season 7 of Chicago Fire. In a 2019 interview with People's World, the actor spoke about the character's impact.

"I think empathy is such an important part of being human that so many of us are lacking," he explained. "It doesn't matter who or how you love; we need to see the humanity in all people… I hope that Darren Ritter has shown that to people."

"I can't say I had very many examples of Black queer people growing up," Kyri continued. "I spent a lot of my youth lost at sea, reconciling with my sexuality… There is no world in which you can drop a stone in the water and there not be ripples. Is there enough representation? Probably not, but it is making people curious!"