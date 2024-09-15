Dan Levy and Cecily Strong Perform a Jazzy Football Anthem in SNL's "Hot Damn" Sketch

The 2024 Emmys co-host took football to Broadway to when he hosted in February 2021.

Dan Levy is already an Emmy winner, and soon he'll be a Host. He and his dad, Schitt's Creek co-star Eugene Levy, emcee the 76th annual Primetime Emmys on Sunday, September 15. Levy is no stranger to slaying it as a live host — and if you need reminding, just look to his Saturday Night Live episode from February 6, 2021.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Specifically, when he brought some Broadway razzle-dazzle to a bar's Super Bowl watch party in SNL's "Hot Damn" sketch.

In it, Levy and Season 46 cast member Cecily Strong played two bartenders who are working during the Super Bowl. Football fans played by Ego Nwodim, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, and Kenan Thompson have gathered to watch the game, but when the television breaks there's one thing to do until it's fixed: Sing the classic football song, "Hot Damn," of course.

RELATED: SNL Season 50 Premieres on September 28! Meet the New Cast Members

If you're unfamiliar with "Hot Damn," don't worry, you're not alone. The patrons are equally confused by what the two insist is an annual tradition of celebrating the sport with the song.

"Hot damn, I want to score the winning goal," sings Strong's bartender, as she tries to jog the football fans' nonexistent memories of the tune. Levy's character joins in, finishing with the lyrics: "You will, you'll put it through the football hole."

The patrons remain skeptical as the bartenders to continue their pigskin number, so Levy and Strong climb over the bar to reveal they're wearing dance shorts. The duo continue their ditty, with the confusing lyrics revealing the song is about two players who kiss because... they're so excited about the game?

RELATED: Jason and Travis Kelce Lift Women Up (Literally) in SNL's "NFL Gives Back" Sketch

The football watch party turns into a Fosse Broadway production, as the patrons are entranced by "Hot Damn" and join in, singing the tune — and even performing a tap dance break behind the bar (conveniently hiding the casts' footwork).

Dan Levy at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Thompson's character is the final holdout, but when the top hats and canes are brought out, even he's not strong enough to not be charmed by the rousing football anthem. After their performance is finished, Bennett's character walks over to the television and realizes it was just never plugged in.

No one really cares as the bar is now essentially the Broadway Dance Center, with Strong's character instructing the patrons to do "Hot Damn" again, but "really sell it this time!"

Five, six, seven, eight... touchdown!

Eugene Levy had a sweet cameo in Dan Levy's SNL monologue

When Levy hosted in 2021, the show (and much of the world) were still very much bound by Covid-19 safety compliance, which became the focal point of Levy's monologue.

After dealing with a passionate safety expert (played by Aidy Bryant), Levy's tour of Studio 8H found him walking through bleach spray, passing Musical Guest Phoebe Bridger's cordoned-off dressing room, and ultimately running into his own father encased in an "isolation box."

Watch "Hot Damn" and Dan Levy's monologue from Season 46, Episode 11 of Saturday Night Live above, and stream every season on Peacock anytime.