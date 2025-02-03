How Dan Kiernan Nailed "Impossible” Song “High Hopes” & Got Kelsea’s Coach Replay
Kelsea Ballerini felt compelled to give Dan Kiernan a second chance on The Voice.
Dan Kiernan came in with "High Hopes" and left with, well, high hopes. He blew the Coaches away during his Blind Audition in the premiere episode of The Voice Season 27, prompting Kelsea Ballerini to pull a brand-new move in the show, bringing him one step closer to a career as a recording artist.
Dan Kiernan lit up the Voice stage singing "High Hopes"
The son of a tugboat captain, Kiernan grew up with a passion for performing. He had the full support of his family, including his late father, and uses his talent in his career as a wedding singer. He came to The Voice to make it to the next level, and so aptly chose "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco, a song about facing difficult odds and overcoming them.
As Kiernan launched into the song, Coach Michael Bublé smashed his "I Want You" button, followed by Coach John Legend. Legend called his performance “powerful and energetic," noting that, "I know that song is nearly impossible to sing."
Bublé, who listens to the song in the car with his kids, agreed, and admitted that he "sucks" at singing it. But Kiernan pulled it off.
Kelsea Ballerini just had to have Dan Kiernan on her team
However, it was Coach Kelsea Ballerini who had the most to say, apologizing for initially not turning her chair around. "It’s OK, we can still be friends," Kiernan offered, but Ballerini was serious about recruiting him. "I’m gonna do something crazy. There’s this thing, I only get one…" she said, using her Coach Replay to retroactively throw her hat into the ring to be his Coach. "I made a mistake. I think you are fantastic," she explained.
"[Coach Replay] has never been used in this way," said Legend, as all of the Coaches were shocked at the newcomer's ingenuity. Ballerini heaped praise on Kiernan, asking if there was a time limit on her feedback. "Just my four kids, waiting at home," said Legend.
The gambit worked, and Kiernan joined Team Kelsea for the season.