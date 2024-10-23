Where to Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

For the most part, Sunday Night Football is darn good at bringing out the best in teams. It's a primetime viewing scenario, it's the top-rated show on TV, and it's the only night game on the air, so everyone's doing their best to bring their A-game to the lights and the cameras. Throw in a longstanding rivalry, and you've got a recipe for some potential magic.

That's definitely the case this week, when two longtime NFC powers who've battled for decades bring their rivalry to Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. It's the Cowboys versus the 49ers, and we've got everything you need to know about the matchup.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week? On Sunday night, October 27, the Dallas Cowboys will head to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California to take on the San Francisco 49ers, reigniting one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFC

Amani Oruwariye #27 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with DeMarvion Overshown #13 and Israel Mukuamu #24 after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on September 26, 2024. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It'll mark the second of three times the Cowboys take the Sunday Night Football field this season, while the 49ers are making their first of two visits. For both teams, it's a chance to get back on track, overcome a slew of injuries, and prove they're still NFC contenders after a bumpy road thus far.

When is the Cowboys vs. 49ers kickoff time? Like every Sunday Night Football game this season, the Cowboys and the 49ers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

As always, the game will be preceded by the Football Night in America broadcast, recapping Sunday's action and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

What to expect from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday Night Football

There was a time not too long ago when both the 49ers and the Cowboys were playoff contenders every single year, including last season, when they emerged from the regular season tied for first place in the NFC with the Lions. The Lions are still riding that high, but for the Cowboys and the 49ers, things have started to falter. Both teams have been plagued by injures in recent weeks, including the loss of linebacker Micah Parsons for Dallas and the loss of running back Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers. The 49ers seem especially hobbled right now, as wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are out, Aiyuk very likely for the entire season. Still, they've got quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Jordan Mason, and receiver Jauan Jennings in their corner, so things could stabilize.

The Cowboys, of course, are hoping that doesn't happen. They're coming off a bye week, which followed a massive loss to the powerhouse Lions. So they need a win, and a vulnerable San Francisco team could be a prime target to achieve just that. The 49ers are coming off a loss to the Chiefs (the only undefeated team left in the NFL) and they're licking their wounds a bit, so Dallas might think they're an easy target.

Still, don't ever count this 49ers team out, particularly with Purdy at the helm. Even with a long injury list, they're formidable, and they've got a home crowd in their corner, so they feel like the favorite right now. That said, keep this one stat in mind: The Cowboys are undefeated on the road so far this season.

Catch the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, October 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!