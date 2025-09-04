What Happened to Dak Prescott? Dallas Cowboys QB’s Injury, Return Explained

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, the Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is healthy and ready to get America’s Team back into playoff contention for the 2025-2026 season. Prescott makes his return after being knocked out of the 2024-2025 season with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys kick off the NFL season on Thursday, September 4 with a special presentation of Sunday Night Football exclusively on NBC and Peacock, taking on the reigning Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott’s injury explained

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images

It’s been a long road back for Prescott, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9 of the 2024-2025 season in November and missed the rest of the season. Part of that recovery process saw the 32-year-old quarterback undergo a surgery for a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, but with the 2025 kickoff in sight Prescott is fully cleared medically and ready to take the reins of what could be a potent offense going into the 2025 season.

"I think first and foremost, it was about getting healthy," Prescott said in an official statement. "And once I got healthy, I could see progress. And it was about pushing myself each and every day, and I see a guy who is going into year 10, much better than he was last year, the year before that, or I've ever been… Just with the experience of this game, having the teammates and the players that I have around me, getting into a new year with a new coach and a new energy with such a youthful team, I see somebody who feels young again.”

Prescott is the longest-tenured active player on the Cowboys roster this season, a true veteran leading a team full of young and experienced talent. This year’s version of the Cowboys' offense includes established playmakers like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson and Javonte Williams scattered across the offense.

How old is Dak Prescott? Prescott turned 32 years old this year, putting him among the veterans in regards to starting active NFL quarterbacks. He's far from the oldest — that'd be Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will turn 42 during the season.

What to know about Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott played his college ball at Mississippi State University in the SEC, leading the Bulldogs to one of the franchise’s best runs in modern history during his tenure under center. He was drafted in the 4th round wit the 135th pick to Dallas and has spent his entire NFL career with the Cowboys.

During his decade with Dallas, Prescott has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2016), Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2022) and named to three Pro Bowl rosters.

Prescott and the Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles to kickoff the NFL season on Thursday, September 4 in primetime.