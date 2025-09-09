How Robert Smigel's SNL Sketch Turned "Da Bears" Into a Chicago Sports Rallying Cry

Some Saturday Night Live sketches parody culture; others create it. "Bill Swerski's Superfans" did a bit of both.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Robert Smigel, an SNL writer from 1985 to 1993 and 1996 to 2008, first came up with the characters when he went to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field in 1982. As he told Antenna TV in 2019, it was his first weekend after moving to Chicago, and he asked for the best seats he could get. He sat front row, right behind the dugout, and couldn't believe his luck.

"It's really great," he said. "I have the best seats I've ever had at a baseball game, and then I see in the distance the fans in the bleachers yelling, 'Right field sucks,' 'Left field sucks,' throwing the ball back after a home run, and I'm like, oh, so the people in the crappiest seats are having the best time here. This town is really interesting when it comes to sports."

RELATED: George Wendt Was SNL's Superfan Bob Swerski — and Jason Sudeikis' Real Uncle

When Smigel went to a White Sox game at Comiskey Park (the team's home from 1910 until 1990), he encountered the fans dressed in what he's described as a "uniform": garish Chicago sports T-shirt, Oxford shirt underneath, gold sunglasses, and a Chicago sports team hat.

"Almost every guy was wearing Aviator shades and was overweight, and had the walrus mustache. It was like a badge of virility," he said. "They just had this swagger to them, and in my head I was like, 'Da Bears!'"

Chris Farley as Todd O'Connor, Robert Smigel as Carl Wollarski, Mike Myers as Pat Arnold, and George Wendt as Bob Swerski during "Bill Swerski's Super Fans" skit in Saturday Night Live Season 17, Episode 1. Photo: Raymond Bonar/NBC

Bob Odenkirk helped Robert Smigel turn the Superfans into a sketch

Bob Odenkirk, a Chicago native and Second City star would eventually write with Smigel on SNL, was responsible for the extended hiss pronunciation at the end of "Da Bears." During the 1988 Writers Guild Strike, Smigel, Odenkirk, and Dave Reynolds tried the characters out at a live show in the Windy City.

"It was just a weird conversation," Smigel remembered of the sketch. "But it was a huge hit in Chicago."

The whole thing was so specific, Smigel was sure the characters would never work elsewhere.

RELATED: All About SNL's New Season 51 Cast Member Veronika Slowikowska

Joe Mantegna starred in the first Bill Swerski's Superfans sketch when he hosted in 1991

When Joe Mantegna, another Chicago native, hosted SNL in Season 16 in January 1991, Odenkirk convinced Smigel that they had to try it. Per Smigel in an interview with the Television Academy, Odenkirk came up with the concept of the guys being on a sports commentary show, and Smigel thought of making predictions like, "Bears, 64 to 3."

"Then I knew we had a sketch," Smigel told them.

Mantegna played host Bill Swerski in a show about drinking beer, prophesizing unrealistic wins for their favorite team, and worshipping Bears coach Mike Ditka. Swerski's pals were Todd O'Connor (Chris Farley), Pat Arnold (Mike Myers), and Carl Wollarski (Smigel).

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis and Tim Robinson's SNL Roundball Rock Sketch Is the Supreme NBA Theme

How "Da Bears" took over Chicago — and became "Da Bulls"

"The reason it became a hit was because in Chicago, Jonathon Brandmeier and other disc jockeys kept playing clips from the sketch over and over," Smigel said. "'Da Bears' became this gigantic catchphrase. I hadn't even written it as 'da' in the sketch."

"The next thing you know, there's billboards," Mantegna remembered in a 2016 interview with Rich Eisen. "Da Bears, Da Cubs, Da Bulls...Who knew that was going to be what it became?"

As Season 16 continued and football season ended, the Bulls "got good," according to Smigel, and became known as "Da Bulls."

Smigel and Odenkirk wrote a second Superfans sketch for the Season 16 finale, hosted by George Wendt. Wendt played Bob Swerski, brudder of Bill, filling in because Bill had "anudder heart attack."

"That sketch did great, and then the Bulls won the championship," Smigel said. "It was kismet, my friend."

George Wendt took over playing Bill Swerski's "brudder"

Mantegna appeared in one other sketch, but was unable to return regularly due to scheduling. He gave his blessing for good friend Wendt to continue leading the Superfans. Between 1991 and 1993, they appeared in nine sketches, then once in 1995 and again in 1997. Ditka himself stopped by, as did Michael Jordan. Macaulay and Kieran Culkin even guest starred in 1991 for the Season 17 Thanksgiving episode.

The final sketch aired in October 1997, just two months before Farley's death, but the Superfans have continued their support of Chicago sports in the years since.

RELATED: Chris Farley's "Explosively Funny" in SNL's "Matt Foley: Van Down by the River"

"Bill Swerski's Super Fans" have made many appearances outside of SNL

The characters have been showing up in ads and at sporting events for years. They promoted State Farm, Old Navy, and NBC Football, and appeared on ESPN to discuss sports and Ditka's potential U.S. Senate run in 2004. They've also befriended real NFL players like Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce.

Prior to Wendt's death in May 2025, Smigel, Wendt, and Wendt's real-life nephew Jason Sudeikis revived the sketch in 2024 at a Kansas City charity event with Mahomes and Kelce. The Super Fans, all dressed up in Bears gear, roasted the Chiefs and their stadium and suggested maybe Kelce's then-girlfriend (now fiancée) Taylor Swift could foot the bill for a new facility.

George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis attend "I Can't Believe They Wendt There: The Roast Of George Wendt" on September 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

RELATED: Father Guido Sarducci Named Himself the Pope in This Classic SNL Bit

Sudeikis played Todd, the character originally played by Farley, and put Kelce on the spot about his relationship.

"Travis, real talk, just the guys here," Todd said. "When are you gonna make an honest woman out of her?"

In 2025, the Super Fans made what some might consider their most sacred impact of all when Robert Prevost — a Chicago-born cardinal — was named the new pope. He may officially be called Pope Leo XIV, but in Chicago, he's known as "Da Pope." He even has the T-shirt to prove it.

Shop official Saturday Night Live merch: