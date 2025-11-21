Cynthia Erivo's Showstopping Wicked: For Good Ballad "No Good Deed," Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This is one of Elphaba's signature songs in the Wicked musical.

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!

While the first Wicked movie included instant-classic versions of tunes like "Defying Gravity," "Not That Girl," and "Popular" performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good gets a little darker, with songs that reflect the raised stakes of the story. One of those is “No Good Deed.”

Here's everything fans should know about the iconic song after watching Erivo's soulful and powerful take on the Elphaba solo in Wicked: For Good.

What's the meaning behind "No Good Deed" from Wicked: For Good?

As Wicked: For Good nears its climax, Elphaba sings "No Good Deed," a complex ballad that reflects her inner turmoil over her inherent goodness being misconstrued as wickedness. "No Good Deed" reflects Elphie's desire to end her anguish and embrace the supposed wickedness that everybody believes is inside her.

The song catalogs everything Elphaba believes she has "failed" at, from securing Prince Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) love to preventing the death of her sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode). It begins with Elphaba chanting, a frantic spell to help save Fiyero's life as he's attacked by guards. In a slight change from the Broadway version, in the film adaptation, it's Glinda who sings "Fiyero" at the start of the song instead of Elphaba.

RELATED: The Lyrics to Wicked: For Good's Namesake Song, "For Good," Explained

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

"No Good Deed" was originally written by Stephen Schwartz and performed by Tony winner Idina Menzel in the original Wicked musical. Schwartz, who was also the composer and lyricist for the film, talked about what influenced the power of the track in the debut episode of 2011's The Schwartz Scene podcast.

"Obviously 'No Good Deed' is, I think, pretty close to an opera aria," he said. "It’s just written for a different voice type, and it’s not written to be sung unamplified. So those are the two big differences. I mean, 'No Good Deed' is written for a belter—I suppose a mezzo soprano could sing it. But the orchestra is so busy and obstreperous throughout that you have to have an amplified voice to carry over it, if you want to hear the words at all."

Cynthia Erivo performs "No Good Deed" in Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Cynthia Erivo appears on stage during Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

There were many highlights found in NBC's two-hour television special event Wicked: One Wonderful Night, including when Erivo performed a stripped-down, haunting rendition of "No Good Deed."

RELATED: The Cast & Characters of Wicked: For Good—Including Some New Faces—Explained

Every note was perfect and every word resonated. It was something truly special, and it made anticipation even higher for the nationwide theatrical release of Wicked: For Good on November 21.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night is now available to stream on Peacock.

"No Good Deed" appears on the Wicked: For Good soundtrack

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Just like the film, the Wicked: For Good soundtrack will be released everywhere on November 21. It will be available on major digital platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music — and can be pre-saved now — as well as in physical media, like CDs and vinyls.

RELATED: What Is Wicked: For Good Rated?

Here is the official track listing for the album:

1. "Every Day More Wicked" - Wicked Movie Cast and Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande — 4:49

2. "Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier" - Ariana Grande and Wicked Movie Cast featuring Michelle Yeoh — 5:23

3. "No Place Like Home" - Cynthia Erivo — 3:51

4. "The Wicked Witch of the East" - Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater — 3:23

5. "Wonderful" - Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo — 4:45

6. "I'm Not That Girl" (Reprise) - Ariana Grande — 2:11

7. "As Long As You're Mine" - Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey — 4:07

8. "No Good Deed" - Cynthia Erivo — 3:50

9. "March of the Witch Hunters" - Wicked Movie Cast and Ethan Slater — 2:36

10. "The Girl in the Bubble" - Ariana Grande — 3:41

11. "For Good" - Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — 6:17

Click here for more information about the Wicked: For Good soundtrack, including details on vinyl variants offered in the United States.