Crystal Lake: Peacock & A24 Celebrate Friday the 13th with Cast Reveal for New Prequel Series

This Friday the 13th, Peacock is rounding out the main cast for its upcoming Crystal Lake prequel series.

Friday the 13th has arrived once again, and Peacock is celebrating by announcing the rest of its main cast for the upcoming Friday the 13th "expanded prequel" series, Crystal Lake.

The new cast members join Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, E.R.), who will play Jason Voorhees' mother and the original Friday the 13th killer, Pamela Voorhees. So, let's take a closer look at the rest of the stars.

Check out the main cast for Crystal Lake, Peacock's Friday the 13th prequel

Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks) as Pamela Voorhees

Linda Cardellini at the No Good Deed premiere on December 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: ilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The main star of the series will be TV and film veteran Cardellini, who will play the iconic Friday the 13th character Pamela Voorhees. As horror fans know, Pamela is the killer in the first film and mother of eventual horror legend, Jason.

In addition to Cardellini, who was announced as the show's star in March, the upcoming series, set at the titular lake and, presumably, the summer camp on its shores, will include:

William Catlett (Abigail) as Levon Brooks

William Catlett attends the Never Let Go world premiere on September 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks

A portrait of Devin Kessler. Photo: Ambe J Williams

Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue) as Dorf

A portrait of Cameron Scoggins. Photo: Peacock

And newcomer Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace

A portrait of Gwendolyn Sundstrom. Photo: Paul Smith

Very little is known right know about the characters in the story, or even what the story will be, but given that Crystal Lake is billed as a prequel to the Friday the 13th films, and Cardellini is playing a younger Pam Voorhees, we can expect these characters to encounter some early darkness around the lake, and perhaps even play a role in the origin story of Jason.

Who's behind the scenes on Crystal Lake?

Crystal Lake was created by showrunner, writer, and executive producer Brad Caleb Kane (It: Welcome to Derry), who joins A24 and original Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller in bringing the story to the screen. The first eight episodes of Crystal Lake will be directed by Michael Lennox (101-103), Celine Held & Logan George (104-106), and Quyen Tran (107-108). Again, we still don't know details of the series' plot, but we know there's a lot of talent working behind the scenes to bring it to us soon.

When will Crystal Lake premiere?

As of this writing, Crystal Lake does not have a firm premiere date yet, but it is listed among Peacock's offerings for the upcoming 2025-2026 season of new streaming series, so we can probably expect more news about when the Voorhees family will slash back into our lives very soon. Stay tuned to NBC Insider for the latest!