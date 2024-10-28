Inside Creigh Riepe & Lauren-Michael Sellers’ “Insane” Battle: You "Both Have the Voice”

Two powerful voices battled it out with a musical theater hit on The Voice this week.

A great Battle on The Voice is not just about who can out-sing their competitor. It's about proving you can build a connection onstage, with both the audience and your duet partner. It's about having a kind of musical conversation that showcases your own style and gives your partner a chance to shine.

It's a hard skill to perfect, but on The Voice this week, two powerful singers on Team Reba made it happen. For the second Team Reba Battle of the week, Coach Reba McEntire paired 4-Chair Turn Lauren-Michael Sellers with 2-Chair Turn Creigh Riepe, and selected the Dear Evan Hansen ballad "You Will Be Found" for the singers. Reba called it a perfect pairing.

"What I loved about Creigh's voice... he has a great range. It's not harsh, it's not too sweet. It's just right," Reba said during rehearsals. "Lauren-Michael's voice, it's round, it's good, it's emotional, it's got power. I love her voice."

Together, the two singers put on such a show that they brought tears to McEntire's eyes during rehearsals alone. Then, it was time to take the stage.

The Voice Team Reba Battle: Creigh Riepe vs. Lauren-Michael Sellers

When the Battle was over, the emotional response was once again tremendous, and Coach Gwen Stefani admitted right away that she had no idea how to pick a winner.

"It's a crazy Battle," she said. "I kept bouncing back and forth between who's winning, and I really didn't get anywhere by the end. Your voices complemented each other so well. It looked like you had such a vibe up there together."

Coach Michael Bublé went further, praising both singers not just as great participants in the Battle, but as incredible vocalists worthy of the show's name.

"There are things about either of you that would make me lean towards either one, but on a show called The Voice, both of you have the voice," he said.

But as Coach Snoop Dogg is very fond of reminding her when he declines to pick a winner for her Battles, the final decision was up to McEntire. First, though, it was time to celebrate both singers.

"Lauren-Michael, when you sing, you've got a ferocious ferocity, determined, like I know where I'm going, and that's where I'm gonna land," McEntire said. "And Creigh, you could have been a Beach Boy. That's the way I see you. You're having fun onstage, and you're so alive, so this is why it was the perfect duet."

But only one singer could win, and McEntire decided that Sellers would be the artist moving on to the Knockouts.

"I liked everything about her," McEntire said. "You want to hear somebody that gives you joy. I think the women watching this show will really fall in love with her. I mean she could be the lady that just lives down the road from you, and she can sing so well, and it just really hit me hard."

How far will Lauren-Michael Sellers go? Keep watching The Voice Season 26 to find out!